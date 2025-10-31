Storytelling Soirée Returns to Greenville — Larkin’s Hosts Nov. 5 Fundraiser for Memories In Writing Foundation

Every event reminds us how storytelling connects us, inspires empathy, and celebrates the human experience” — Kristi Parker Byers, Executive Director

GREENVILLE, SC, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Memories In Writing Foundation Inc. will continue its fundraising season with the next Storytelling Soirée – Networking Event on Wednesday, November 5, 2025, at 5:00 p.m. at Larkin’s at Camperdown, 32 East Broad Street in Greenville.

The evening will bring together community-engaged professionals for an inspiring night of storytelling, networking, and connection—all in support of the Foundation’s mission to help people from all walks of life capture and preserve their life stories and family histories.

Guests will enjoy a warm and welcoming networking atmosphere as Kristina Murphy, owner of Larkin’s, shares her personal story and reflections on entrepreneurship, perseverance, and community.

“Every event reminds us how storytelling connects us, inspires empathy, and celebrates the human experience,” said Kristi Parker Byers, Executive Director of the Memories In Writing Foundation. “We’re grateful to partner with Kristina and the Larkin’s team for this next soirée as we continue encouraging people to preserve their stories and legacies.”

Since its official launch in 2025, the Memories In Writing Foundation has facilitated Stories Matter! Workshops and distributed free Do-It-Yourself Memoir Workbooks through partnerships with schools, veteran organizations, and senior communities across South Carolina and Georgia. Recent collaborations include Neighborhood Cancer Connection, Centennial ARP Church, The Fall Senior Resource Fair, Bryson Middle School, Sevier Middle School, Brushy Creek Elementary, the VFW 2025 SC State Convention, and several Upstate senior living centers.

The November 5th Storytelling Soirée builds on the success of the Foundation’s previous “Women Rock” event at Smileys on the Roxx, where community members gathered to celebrate storytelling, women’s voices, and connection. Together, these soirées form part of the Foundation’s Stories Matter! initiative—a growing movement to preserve one million life stories across the nation.

Event Details

What: Storytelling Soirée & Fundraiser – Networking Event

When: Wednesday, November 5, 2025 | 5:00 PM

Where: Larkin’s at Camperdown | 32 East Broad Street, Greenville, SC

Featuring: Kristina Murphy, Owner of Larkin’s, sharing her story

Admission: Free event | Donations and sponsorships encouraged

About Memories In Writing Foundation Inc.

Founded in late 2024 and officially launched in 2025, Memories In Writing Foundation Inc. is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization built from Memories In Writing LLC (est. 2012, MemoriesInWriting.com). The Foundation’s mission is to encourage and empower people to capture and preserve their stories by providing free workbooks, online tools, and storytelling programs. Through its Stories Matter! initiative, the Foundation partners with schools, senior communities, veteran organizations, caregivers, and local groups to strengthen connections and preserve legacies for generations to come.

