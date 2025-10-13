Memories In Writing Foundation Kicks Off Fall Fundraising Season with 'Women Rock' at Smileys on the Roxx

Every story we help capture preserves a piece of history and strengthens the bonds between generations, We’re thrilled to begin our fundraising season in Greenville” — Kristi Parker Byers, Executive Director

GREENVILLE, SC, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Memories In Writing Foundation Inc. will officially kick off its fall fundraising season with “Women Rock” at Smileys on the Roxx on Tuesday, October 14, beginning at 5:30 p.m. The event celebrates women, storytelling, and community—while supporting the Foundation’s mission to help people from all walks of life capture and preserve their life stories and family histories.

The evening begins with a networking reception honoring the Memories In Writing Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to providing free Do-It-Yourself Memoir Workbooks and online storytelling subscriptions to seniors, veterans, students, caregivers, and communities. Guests will enjoy crafted cocktails by 21 Seeds Tequila (a female-owned company) and hear from Heather Frechette, co-owner of Smileys on the Roxx, who will be sharing her personal story and reflections on the power of storytelling and community connection.

“Every story we help capture preserves a piece of history and strengthens the bonds between generations,” said Kristi Parker Byers, Executive Director of the Memories In Writing Foundation. “We’re thrilled to begin our fundraising season in Greenville—where community, creativity, and compassion come together.”

Since its official launch in 2025, the Foundation has participated in approximately 16 events across South Carolina (Greenville, Charleston, Columbia, and Spartanburg) and Peachtree City, Georgia, distributing over 800 free workbooks. Highlights include the Palmetto Senior Show, VFW 2025 SC State Convention, Rolling Green Village, The Woodlands at Furman, Phillis Wheatley Community Center, Berkeley Senior Center, Upstate Senior Wellness Fair, and Centennial ARP Church.

Building on this momentum, the Foundation’s next phase focuses on expanding outreach to students, with partnerships already confirmed at Bryson Middle School, Sevier Middle School, and Brushy Creek Elementary School, and additional collaborations in progress.

The “Women Rock” event at Smileys marks the beginning of the Foundation’s monthly Storytelling Soirée Fundraising Series. The next soirée will be held on Wednesday, November 5, at Larkin’s at Camperdown, where Kristina Murphy, owner of Larkin’s, will share her story.

Sponsorships, donations, and funds raised through Women Rock and upcoming soirées will help the Foundation continue to provide free storytelling tools and expand its educational partnerships—first throughout the Carolinas and Georgia, and ultimately across the United States.

The evening will also feature live performances by Audrey Adams, Tipton Jones-Boiter, Kirajah Spell, and KB Carter, along with special appearances by local artists and advocates.

Event Details

What: Storytelling Soirée & Fundraiser – “Women Rock”

When: Tuesday, October 14 | 5:30 PM Networking | 7:30 PM Live Performances

Where: Smileys on the Roxx, Greenville, SC

Featuring: Heather Frechette (sharing her story), Audrey Adams, Tipton Jones-Boiter, Kirajah Spell & KB Carter

Admission: Free event | Donations and sponsorships encouraged

About Memories In Writing Foundation Inc.

Founded in late 2024 and officially launched in 2025, Memories In Writing Foundation Inc. is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization built from Memories In Writing LLC (est. 2012, MemoriesInWriting.com). The Foundation’s mission is to encourage and empower people from all walks of life to capture and preserve their stories by providing free workbooks, online tools, and storytelling programs. Through its Stories Matter! initiative, the Foundation partners with schools, senior communities, veteran organizations, caregivers, and local groups to strengthen connections and preserve legacies for generations to come.

