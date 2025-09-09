Greenville Native Kristi Parker Byers Named Executive Director of Memories In Writing Foundation

Accomplished educator and artist to lead nonprofit’s mission of preserving one million stories for future generations.

GREENVILLE, SC, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Memories In Writing Foundation is proud to announce Kristi Parker Byers, a Greenville native, retired educator, performer, and multidisciplinary artist with more than 25 years of experience in education, theatre, and community engagement, as its new Executive Director. Byers will lead the Foundation’s mission to encourage and empower people to preserve and share their stories.

Founded by Rhondia Turano, whose mother’s early-onset dementia inspired her passion to ensure stories are captured before they are lost, the Foundation is committed to bridging generations through storytelling. Under Byers’ leadership, the organization is expanding its impact with the launch of Stories Matter! – Classrooms, a new initiative designed to bring Do-It-Yourself Memoir Workbooks and resources into schools across South Carolina.

Through this program, students will gain:

-Real-world connections and authentic writing experiences

-Opportunities to preserve personal histories, refine storytelling skills, and strengthen communication

-Tools that support academic success through community and classroom partnerships

-Instruction aligned with South Carolina curriculum standards in narrative writing, handwriting, and oral communication

“Kristi’s passion for storytelling and education perfectly reflects the heart of our mission,” said Rhondia Turano, Founder of the Memories In Writing Foundation. “Her leadership ensures that more classrooms, families, and communities will be encouraged and empowered to preserve the legacies that matter most.”

A seasoned performer, Byers is known for her versatility and dynamic stage presence, with experience across musical theatre, pop, country, jazz, folk, and rockabilly. She also spent decades in education, nurturing creativity in young people and serving as a faculty member at the Johns Hopkins Center for Talented Youth.

“I am honored to serve as Executive Director of the Memories In Writing Foundation,” said Kristi Parker Byers. “As a Greenville native, it’s especially meaningful to launch Stories Matter! – Classrooms here at home and across South Carolina—helping students strengthen their writing, build confidence, and connect with their communities.”

This work is part of the Foundation’s bold vision to capture and preserve one million stories—ensuring voices from every generation are remembered and celebrated.

For more information on supporting the mission, becoming a partner, or bringing Stories Matter! – Classrooms to your school, visit www.memoriesinwriting.org/classrooms

About Memories In Writing Foundation

Memories In Writing Foundation Inc. is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to preserving one million personal and family stories for future generations. Founded in 2024 by Rhondia Turano, whose mother’s early-onset dementia inspired her passion for preserving legacies, the Foundation provides Do-It-Yourself Memoir Workbooks and its signature Stories Matter! programs. These initiatives connect generations and communities by empowering seniors, veterans, students, families, and organizations to capture and share their unique stories. In 2025, the Foundation is expanding its reach with Stories Matter! – Classrooms, a program designed to support South Carolina educators and students through real-world storytelling experiences that align with state curriculum standards.

