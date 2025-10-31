Lakehurst NJ: From Relaxation to Repair – Gorlin Pool & Spas Answers the Call for Hot Tub Service

Gorlin Pools Logo Gorlin Pools Spa Repair Gorlin Pools Spa Filter replacement

Gorlin Pool & Spas Launches Dedicated Hot Tub Repair Division Providing Expert Diagnostics and Reliable Service for Central New Jersey.

LAKEHURST, NJ, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Steve Gorlin, President of Gorlin Pool and Spas has announced creation of a new service division specializing in Hot Tub and Spa repairs “In over 20 years of spa sales and maintenance, we have been asked repeatedly by clients to take on spa repairs,” Gorlin stated. “No other company in this area offers our high standard of service and experienced technicians in this specialized sector of the pool and spa industry. This will change now, as Gorlin Pools is offering spa maintenance and repair in Central New Jersey."Gorlin hired a seasoned team of experts to staff this division. Services range from repair, seasonal maintenance, diagnostics, and even help with water care. “With so many brands of hot tubs on the market, it often takes a lot of tenacity to diagnose and repair them. We developed a strict diagnostic checklist so we can identify issues as quickly as possible and recommend the most efficient solution,” Gorlin continued.Gorlin Pool and Spas has been serving Mercer, Middlesex, Monmouth, and Ocean Counties since 1999 .“Our company motto is ‘all you do is swim’. We’re excited to bring this philosophy to Central Jersey hot tub owners, because your hot tub should bring pure relaxation and wellness, not stress,” concluded Gorlin.Learn more about Gorlin Pool and Spas new division by clicking here.

