InnovateX returns to London in 2026 with theme Designing Tomorrow’s Experiences

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 31, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Following a sold-out debut in 2025, InnovateX , the UK’s leading forum exploring the power, potential and future of the Experience Economy, will return to London on 10 March 2026. The one-day conference will take place at the Science Museum’s IMAX: The Ronson Theatre, followed by an immersive evening mixer set within the museum’s acclaimed Power UP gallery.With the 2026 theme Designing Tomorrow’s Experiences, InnovateX will unite visionaries, innovators and creators from across the creative, cultural and commercial worlds to explore how experiences shape engagement, unlock value and define the next era of connection and transformation.Across a day of inspiring discussion and discovery, InnovateX 2026 will spotlight the global thought leaders shaping the future of the Experience Economy from experience design and placemaking to technology, culture and commerce. Delegates will gain insights into cross-sector trends driving innovation in design, technology and audience engagement.The day will open with morning sessions on vision and insight featuring inspiring keynotes from leading voices in innovation, experience design and consumer psychology. These sessions will challenge conventional thinking and explore what’s next for the Experience Economy, offering fresh perspectives on how audiences connect, engage and find meaning through experience.In the afternoon sessions are themed around turning ideas into action where the focus will turn to practical application. Through dynamic panels and in-depth case studies, speakers will demonstrate how creativity, data and technology are reshaping engagement, commerce and culture, transforming ideas into tangible impact across industries.In the evening, delegates are invited to an exclusive mixer hosted within the Science Museum’s Power UP interactive gallery. This relaxed hands-on networking experience will feature iconic video games and consoles from the past 50 years, offering a unique opportunity to connect, collaborate and play within one of London’s most inspiring venues.Ian Clappison, Chief Executive Officer of Experience UK says:“InnovateX is where the Experience Economy comes to think, connect and create.We’re thrilled to be hosting our second edition at the Science Museum and to be celebrating the people and ideas defining the future of engagement. It’s an opportunity to network with influential peers across the creative, cultural and commercial landscape and to be inspired by live experiences in an iconic setting.”The conference brings together an extraordinary mix of voices from across the experience landscape. Creative and cultural leaders including architects, designers, curators and producers will share how they are redefining the ways audiences connect. Developers and investors will explore the role of experience in shaping destinations, regeneration and retail. Brand and marketing strategists will examine how experiences build advocacy and community while technologists and innovators reveal new possibilities powered by immersive tech, AI and digital storytelling.Public sector and policy influencers will discuss how cities, regions and cultural bodies are embracing experience-led economic growth. They will be joined by leaders from museums, heritage sites and visitor attractions who are advancing engagement and inclusion, alongside academics and researchers exploring consumer psychology, behaviour and the business of experience.Tickets are available now: https://www.innovate-x.co.uk/ Early Bird ticket rates for InnovateX are available until 30 November 2025.Experience UK Member: £175 + VATNon-Member: £280 + VAT

