UK Pavilion Returns to IAAPA Expo Europe 2025

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The UK Pavilion will return to IAAPA Expo Europe 2025, taking place from 23rd to 25th September at Fira Barcelona Gran Via. Presented by Experience UK in partnership with His Majesty’s Government and the Department for Business and Trade (DBT), the fifth edition of the UK Pavilion will showcase the strength and diversity of Britain’s world-leading leisure and attractions sector.The week begins on Monday 22nd September with the Experience UK Social Mixer at Bosc De Les Fades. Sponsored by UCARGO and documented by Photo Experience, the evening provides an informal opportunity for international delegates to connect ahead of the show week.From Tuesday, visitors will be able to engage with UK-based businesses covering every stage of the attractions lifecycle, from creative design and technical delivery to operations and visitor engagement. This year’s showcase partners include 7th Sense, Cinchio, Environmental Street Furniture, JP Show Systems, Katapult, Photo Experience, Singpods, The Deluxe Group, UCARGO and Wild Republic.The Pavilion’s networking lounge is a place to foster meaningful conversations and establish lasting partnerships with the showcase partners and a diverse delegation of UK companies, including Aardman, Batfast, Buzzshot, Cap.Co, Clockwork Dog, Disguise, DJ Willrich, Factory Fifteen, Fluro Attractions, It’s the Flash Pack, Lodestar, Luminous Show Technology, PIB Insurance and Semantic.Ian Clappison, Chief Executive Officer of Experience UK, said:“This is an exciting time for the UK with Universal Studios Great Britain and Puy du Fou, amongst other new exciting ventures, confirmed as coming to our shores. The UK Pavilion has long stood as a showcase of the very best our nation has to offer in the global attractions and leisure industry. From world-class design and cutting-edge technologies to unrivalled creativity and expertise, UK companies continue to push boundaries and shape the future of visitor experiences worldwide.”ENDSAbout Experience UK - Experience UK is the globally recognised trade body representing British companies in the Experience Economy, driving innovation in attractions and visitor experiences worldwide. Its diverse members create cutting-edge experiences across themed attractions, museums, family entertainment centres, retail venues, and live events. In partnership with the UK’s Department for International Trade and industry experts, Experience UK provides tailored support services, including delegations to international trade shows, trade missions, and market research. With a mission to promote the brilliance of the UK creative sector, Experience UK connects its members to business opportunities and advocates for the sector’s value globally.

