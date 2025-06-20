Experience On Main Street Unveils Full Speaker Line-Up For Their Pres gious Annual Conference

Delegates enjoying the keynote speech from Argent at Eoms 2024

Experience On Main Street unveils full speaker line-up for its 2025 conference on placemaking, regeneration, and the future of the experience economy.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Experience on Main Street has today revealed its complete speaker programme for its acclaimed conference looking at the role of the experience economy in placemaking and urban regeneration. Packed with insight and innovation, this dedicated event brings together professionals across private and public sectors to address the future of place and space.Now in its third year, the 2025 conference is also significantly larger and more ambitious, taking place across two days in Manchester. Experience on Main Street brings together the sharpest minds shaping trends and projects in regeneration, placemaking, experience, retail and planning. This multifaceted event offers a focused space for delegates to gain new information as well as connect, collaborate, and level up.This year the conference takes a deep look at the role of experience design, arts and culture in placemaking and urban regeneration and will hear from custodians of major regeneration projects across the UK and how they are using experience and entertainment anchors to create social and economic growth.Key speakers from across multiple varied backgrounds include:• Cllr Bev Craig, Leader of Manchester City Council• Sarah Green OBE Chief Executive of Newcastle Gateshead Initiative (NGI)• Nat Edwards, Director General and Master of the Armouries, The Royal Armouries• Henrietta Nowne Development Director at Landsec• Katey Goodwin, Deputy Chief Executive and Chief Operating Officer at Art UKThese key Speakers will join the 30+ speakers across themed zones and sessions — including urban redevelopment, leisure case studies, and cross-sector learning. This final speaker line-up includes influential names from central and local government, property development, creative industries and professional services both inside and outside the sector, reflecting the event’s goal: helping to drive regeneration, environmental improvement and public engagement.With the timetable now confirmed (please note that speakers and running time may be subject to change) it promises to be the biggest and most comprehensive conference yet organized.Alongside these exclusive insights, experts in the creation of extraordinary new worlds will share insights into their creative process and will shine a spotlight on the pivotal role of planning. In the afternoon an array of international speakers will share upcoming projects from across the globe.Must-See Sessions Include:Spotlight on Manchester: Cllr Bev Craig Leader of Manchester City Council - integrating artistic and culture-driven experiences into a long-term plan, Manchester has become one of the fastest growing UK economies and a city attractive to tourism and investment.Transforming spaces and Creating new Worlds: From the cutting-edge of creative and progressive immersive and experience-driven entertainment and event creation, the forward thinking minds of Lost Estate and PATH Entertainments describe how creating alternative realities bring people together, confound expectations and drive long-term business.Sustainability and Wellbeing – nature led redevelopment: A fascinating consideration of the role nature plays as a guiding principle in regeneration projects using connectivity to environmental concerns as a driver Public Art on the High Street: Art is known for its ability to bring people together with sharedstories, experiences and feelings through connectivity with a place or history. Find out how this has been used in real-life examples.Around the world in 80 minutes Place making is now a global phenomenon. To illustrate this, Experience On Main Street creator Richard Parry has scoured the world seeking fascinating people and projects.Why This Conference Matters:Experience On Main Street is not just a conference but a think tank and forms a way for delegates to shape the experience economy ecosystem and engage with new partners. With an amazing cross-section of talented and innovative speakers it is a vital insight into trends, projects and celebrations of the success stories across the UK and beyond.With just a few tickets remaining, Experience on Main Street is proving to be the annual destination event for the inspirational people behind the trends and key projects that shape the public environment around us.

