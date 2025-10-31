Executive Search Launches Dubai’s First Dedicated Real Estate Salary & Market Report

Dubai Real Estate & Recruitment Report Q3

The market has reached a new phase of maturity. What we’re seeing isn’t just growth, it’s evolution. For agents and agencies alike, the focus is shifting from quick wins to long-term sustainability.” — Nathan Kearney

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, October 31, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Executive Search , the largest real estate recruitment and consultancy firm in the Middle East, has released the Q3 2025 Dubai Real Estate Market & Salary Guide , the first report dedicated exclusively to salaries, commissions, and employment trends within Dubai’s real estate industry.The report provides a data-driven analysis of how agents, leaders, and operations professionals are compensated in one of the world’s most dynamic property markets. It also highlights the changing expectations of both employers and employees as Dubai’s real estate sector matures and becomes increasingly competitive.Drawing on verified data from the Dubai Land Department (DLD), alongside Executive Search’s internal recruitment and research insights, the report captures the current employment landscape across brokerages, developers, and related real estate service providers. It tracks pay, performance, and hiring activity over the last quarter, offering one of the most comprehensive overviews of the Dubai property employment market to date.The findings show that real estate agents in Dubai earned an average of AED 18,000 per month in Q3 2025, but the headline figure conceals major variations across agency sizes and business models. Smaller boutique firms continue to offer higher commission splits, often between 60 and 70 percent, but with less deal flow and fewer leads. Larger agencies, by contrast, operate on lower splits of 40 to 50 percent while providing stronger brand exposure, established databases, and consistent pipelines.While total market commissions have increased, individual agent earnings have become more polarised. With more than 27,000 active brokers now operating in Dubai, the report notes that rising competition has made it harder for newer agents to hit monthly targets, despite overall market growth. Nathan Kearney, Founder and Managing Director of Executive Search , said the data reflects a fundamental turning point in Dubai’s real estate industry.“The market has reached a new phase of maturity. What we’re seeing isn’t just growth, it’s evolution,” Kearney said. “For agents and agencies alike, the focus is shifting from quick wins to long-term sustainability.”The report also tracks the growing sophistication of developer sales divisions, where pay structures are increasingly tied to collections rather than bookings. Developer-side agents now typically earn between 0.3% and 0.8% commission, supported by fixed salaries and performance bonuses. Meanwhile, leadership and operations roles are moving toward target-driven compensation models, combining base pay with overrides and profit-linked incentives.Beyond pay, the report highlights key hiring and retention trends shaping the market. Agents are prioritising stability, training, and brand alignment, while employers are focusing on internal culture, marketing support, and lead generation to retain top talent. This shift, according to Mathew Lee, Principle Consultant at Executive Search, marks a wider professionalisation of the real estate workforce.“The data confirms that today’s agents are looking for more than just the highest commission split. They want mentorship, development, and a structure that supports their growth. Brokerages that recognise and adapt to this will attract stronger, more loyal teams,” Lee stated.The Q3 2025 Dubai Real Estate Market & Salary Guide also includes detailed insights into:- Agent salary and commission trends across small, medium, and large brokerages- Leadership, operations, and developer compensation models- Recruitment activity and shifting employee expectationsThe full report offers a transparent look into how Dubai’s property employment landscape is changing, providing valuable guidance for agents assessing their earnings, and for brokerages seeking to stay competitive in recruitment and retention.The Q3 2025 Salary & Market Report is available now for download at ExecutiveSearch.ae

