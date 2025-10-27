Arif Patel Expands Trading Operations into Dubai

Arif Patel, CEO of Preston Trading

Dubai offers a business environment that encourages innovation and efficiency. Our goal is to create new opportunities for growth and to contribute positively to the UAE’s expanding trade ecosystem.” — Arif Patel

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, October 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Preston Trading, a UK-based trading and logistics company founded by entrepreneur Arif Patel , has announced the expansion of its operations into the United Arab Emirates (UAE) as part of a wider plan to strengthen its international trade and investment portfolio.According to the company, the new UAE operation will act as a regional hub for import-export services, logistics, and infrastructure projects, with a particular focus on supporting cross-border trade between the Middle East and Europe.“Dubai offers a business environment that encourages innovation and efficiency,” said Arif Patel , Founder of Preston Trading. “Our goal is to create new opportunities for growth and to contribute positively to the UAE’s expanding trade ecosystem.”Expansion Reflects Strong Market ConditionsThe UAE continues to attract investment from international businesses due to its stable economic outlook and infrastructure growth. According to the UAE Ministry of Economy, the country’s non-oil sector is expected to drive GDP growth of around 4.5 percent in 2025, led by logistics, finance, and trade.Patel noted that these conditions played a central role in the company’s decision to expand. “We see Dubai as a strategic location for both regional and international trade. Its connectivity, investor-friendly policies, and skilled workforce make it a strong foundation for long-term business,” he said.Industry analysts agree that Dubai’s continued population growth and business diversification have reinforced its position as one of the world’s most connected economies. The city surpassed four million residents this year, averaging more than 500 new arrivals daily, contributing to increasing demand for goods, infrastructure, and logistics services.Operational Focus and PartnershipsPreston Trading’s UAE expansion will involve the development of partnerships with local logistics firms, suppliers, and trade facilitators. The company plans to collaborate on energy-related initiatives, sustainable industrial projects, and infrastructure development aligned with UAE Vision 2031.Patel explained that the company’s focus will be on transparency, efficiency, and value creation. “Our model has always been partnership-driven. We want to work with UAE-based organisations to help strengthen supply chains and increase trade flow between the Gulf region and other international markets.”While the company has yet to release detailed investment figures, it confirmed that initial operations will be based in Dubai, with additional expansion into other Emirates being considered for 2026.Arif Patel's Commitment to Responsible BusinessAs part of its broader business approach, Preston Trading will continue to invest in sustainable and community-focused projects. Patel, who has supported several educational and social initiatives through his business network, said the company’s commitment to ethical growth would remain unchanged.“Long-term success comes from building trust,” Patel said. “Whether we’re trading commodities or supporting community programmes, our goal is always the same — to operate with integrity and make a positive impact.”Preston Trading also plans to align with the UAE’s growing sustainability agenda by exploring environmentally conscious logistics and energy solutions.Preston Trading expects to gradually expand its workforce in the UAE over the next 12 months, supporting both regional and international clients. The company plans to release additional details on partnerships and operational milestones later this year.Patel said that while the expansion represents a major step, it also reflects a continuation of the company’s broader strategy of connecting markets and supporting sustainable trade.“Our growth in Dubai is part of a long-term vision. It’s about partnership, responsibility, and ensuring that business contributes to the wider economy,” he concluded.About Arif Patel & Preston TradingArif Patel is a Dubai-based entrepreneur and investor with over two decades of experience in trade, logistics, and infrastructure development. His professional focus includes responsible business practices, sustainable investment, and international cooperation across key global markets.Founded by Arif Patel, Preston Trading is a multinational trading and logistics company with operations in the United Kingdom and the Middle East. The company focuses on cross-border trade, infrastructure investment, and supply chain development. Its core activities include import-export facilitation, project coordination, and trade advisory services for regional and global partners.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.