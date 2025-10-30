Arif Patel Launches Business Workshops to Empower Small and Medium Enterprises in Dubai

Arif Patel, CEO of Preston Trading

Arif Patel, founder of Preston Trading, has just launched a new series of business workshops which aim to local enterprises and start-ups across the UAE.

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, October 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dubai based investor, Arif Patel , who is also a serial entrepreneur, and founder of Preston Trading, has just launched a new series of business workshops which aim to support small and medium enterprises and start-ups in Dubai and across the UAE.This exciting, brand new initiative will provide hands-on, practical training, combined with strategic guidance for local entrepreneurs and business owners looking to strengthen and grow their companies in an efficient yet sustainable way.Drawing upon decades of his own business experience, which span a variety of sectors, including trade, logistics, and real estate, Arif Patel aims to offer insights and training that address the challenges many smaller businesses face in competitive markets.Supporting the Heart of Dubai’s EconomyThe UAE government has implemented a number of initiatives to help new companies in Dubai, which by and large, have allowed Dubai to develop a thriving business economy, with some of the best incentives for business set up in the world.Yet despite that success, many small businesses still face challenges in areas such as access to funding, long-term planning, and adapting to digital transformation. Whilst setting up a new company may be very achievable, ensuring its success is another matter entirely. As such, Patel said the workshops aim to bridge that gap by combining hands-on strategy with mentorship.“Our goal is to create a practical framework that SMEs can apply immediately, giving actionable insights that support sustainable growth and turn a small company into a lasting enterprise.”Preston Trading’s Broader VisionThese workshops come off the back of Arif Patel’s recent announcement on Preston Trading’s expansion into Dubai. as part of a wider plan to strengthen its international trade and investment portfolio, reflecting his broader vision of responsible business leadership. Established by Arif Patel, the company operates across trade, logistics, and infrastructure.Patel emphasised that the workshops are designed to help entrepreneurs think beyond short-term results. “The most successful companies are those that plan for the future,” he said. “We want to help SMEs develop strategies that are adaptable, ethical, and built to last.”This community-minded approach has become a hallmark of Patel’s leadership style. By combining both his commercial and philanthropic work, Arif Patel is able to support sustainable business growth both within Preston Trading, as well as the wider business economy. About Arif Patel and Preston TradingArif Patel is a Dubai-based entrepreneur and investor with business interests spanning trade, logistics, infrastructure, and technology. He is the founder of Preston Trading, a multinational company that focuses on sustainable growth, partnership building, and responsible business practices.

