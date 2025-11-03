Broadstreet Infamous Expands Into Beverages and Entertainment, Opening Doors to Partnerships and Event Sponsorships

The Broadstreet Infamous Logo in Gold Brian H. Potts, Co-Founder Broadstreet Infamous Matthew Kiichi Heafy partners with Broadstreet Infamous Whiskey

Broadstreet Infamous Expands To Beverage and Entertainment: Further Expanding Potential Opportunities For New Partnerships and Sponsoring Events

We’re excited about the potential to partner with organizations that resonate with people from all backgrounds, as well as the opportunity to sponsor events that reach a broader audience.” — Co-Founder, Brian H. Potts

GREENSBORO, GA, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The company has completed the necessary filings and publication requirements for its new “doing business as” (DBA) trade name of Broadstreet Infamous with the nature of the business being beverage and entertainment.Broadstreet Infamous is pleased to announce that the company is now officially a beverage & entertainment company. This important milestone opens the door to offer a much broader range of products, content and entertainment to all demographics and greatly expands the company’s ability to partner with all types of organizations and sponsor a wide range of events around the world.“We are now, Broadstreet Infamous, a beverage & entertainment company. The DBA allows us to expand our business to provide our community with a much broader array of products, content and entertainment and has opened the door to new partnership and sponsorship opportunities. Thereby, making this an important and crucial milestone for us,” stated, Peter M. Allen, Chairman of Broadstreet Infamous.Lorenze Tremonti, CEO of Broadstreet Infamous, likewise, mentioned that, “To be able to reach all demographics around the globe, that’s amazing and a very important milestone for our company. We’re very pleased with the expansion, and once we’ve secured any necessary local, state, and federal approvals, we welcome the new opportunities with partnerships and sponsoring events that are now available to us.”“We’re overjoyed about expanding our business to people of all ages, interests and backgrounds by being able to offer beverages, content and entertainment to everyone now. The opportunity to now to be able to work with a broad range of organizations around the world is extraordinary,” remarked Mark Matuszek, President of Broadstreet Infamous.“We’re excited about the potential to partner with organizations that resonate with people from all backgrounds, as well as the opportunity to sponsor events that reach a broader audience,” said Brian H. Potts, Co-Founder of Broadstreet Infamous.“It’s certainly very special and we’re thrilled to be able to have the opportunity to offer our beverages to all demographics and generations around the world. We’re really happy about being able to reach everyone now through our products and content ,” mentioned Matthew Kiichi Heafy , Partner of Broadstreet Infamous.“We’ve been planning for this for quite some time now and, now, to get to this point, it’s very special,” stated Chris Roberts, CMO of Broadstreet Infamous. Shaun Roberts, CBO of Broadstreet Infamous, emphasized the significance of achieving the recent milestone, stating, “the expansion of our business operations to all beverages and entertainment allows us to reach all people around the globe via our products, content, entertainment, partnerships and sponsorships of events.”About Broadstreet InfamousBroadstreet Infamous is a beverage and entertainment company that plans to offer water, sports beverages and other health and lifestyle oriented beverages, as well as entertainment to all demographics. Broadstreet Infamous, currently sells bourbon whiskey via our online retailer Big Thirst. The company combines the roots of Georgia shine with the traditions of Kentucky distilling. With an unwavering commitment to craftsmanship, master distiller and CEO Lorenze Tremonti crafted Broadstreet Infamous whiskey to challenge conventions and redefine the boundaries of taste. Broadstreet Infamous is the trade name, with the nature of the business being beverage, including water and other nonalcoholic beverages and spirits products, and entertainment, of the incorporated company Infamous Whiskey, Inc. (DSP-GA-20139). Learn more: http://www.broadstreetandinfamous.com/ About Greensboro , GeorgiaFounded in 1786, Greensboro is the county seat and hometown of Lake Oconee. It is steeped in southern history and tradition and rich with elegant antebellum homes and churches. Greensboro's "gaol" is one of the oldest penal structures in Georgia. The historical buildings in the downtown area are filled with enticing wares featuring antiques, clothing, gifts, and jewelry. Located about an hour from Atlanta, Augusta, and a short drive to Athens, Greensboro is a popular destination. Learn more: https://www.greensboroga.gov/ About Brian H. PottsBrian H. Potts is the founder of several social impact startups and is a BigLaw commercial litigator. Brian has been involved in billions of dollars’ worth of litigation and has been consistently named as amongst the Best Lawyers in the U.S. Brian’s expertise also includes business leadership, growth, and development. Brian, is well known as a mentor and connector and loves connecting people with stakeholders and likely business partners, and is the founder and board chair of The Legal Mentor Network. He is known for his authenticity with clients and as a business connector.About Matthew Kiichi HeafyMatthew Kiichi Heafy is a Japanese-American musician, best known as the guitarist and lead vocalist for the platinum heavy metal band Trivium. In 2017, Heafy was voted sixth on the Ultimate Guitar list "Top 25 Greatest Modern Frontmen". Nominated for a Grammy at the 61st Annual Grammy Awards for Best Metal Performance, and winner of Metal Hammer Golden Gods Award, and nominated for several World Music Awards Heafy’s music has appeared in video games like EA Sports UFC, God of War III, Rock Band, WWE Smackdown vs. Raw and more. Learn more: https://www.twitch.tv/matthewkheafy About Big ThirstBig Thirst, Inc., is the beverage industry’s most comprehensive sales, marketing, and consulting company. It is a one-stop shop for accelerating growth, with an e-commerce solution with a retailer partner network for order fulfillment, marketing services, operations consulting, analytics, and customer service. Big Thirst enables beverage brands to reach more consumers with online order processing and a three-tier compliant retailer partner network for order fulfillment to more than 40 states. Connect with Big Thirst on https://www.facebook.com/BigThirstMarketingAgency and https://www.instagram.com/bigthirstmarketing/ Note: This press release is for informational purposes only.MEDIA CONTACT:Peter M. Allen, Chairman of Broadstreet InfamousPhone: 646-923-0203Email: pallen@infamouswhiskey.com

