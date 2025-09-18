Broadstreet Infamous Whiskey to Attend Atlanta Magazine Whiskey Festival

Broadstreet Infamous Bourbon line available for Georgia distribution via Savannah Distributing Company. For distribution: 678-380-1212. Broadstreet Infamous Bourbon Lineup Broadstreet Infamous Bourbon Lineup Cocktails

Broadstreet Infamous Whiskey to Attend the 10th Annual Atlanta Magazine Whiskey Festival on October 9 at Guardian Works at Echo Street West in Atlanta, GA.

We finally get to share our new bourbons with fellow Georgians at the Atlanta Magazine Whiskey Festival.” — Lorenze Tremonti, Broadstreet Infamous CEO

GREENSBORO, GA, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Broadstreet Infamous Whiskey has announced its participation in this year’s Atlanta Magazine Whiskey Festival , taking place on October 9 at Guardian Works at Echo Street West in Atlanta, GA.“Being a featured brand at the 10th Annual Atlanta Magazine Whiskey Festival is a significant moment for us. As distribution expands across the state, we’re excited to connect with Georgia residents and spread the word about our location, current bourbon lineup, and the future releases we’ll be curating, crafting, blending, and aging right here in Georgia,” commented Matt Heafy, frontman of the world-famous metal band TRIVIUM and Broadstreet Infamous partner.Broadstreet Infamous' debut bourbon releases are now ready to be distributed to stores, via Savannah Distributing Co., throughout Georgia and include:● Legacy Series Bourbon (92 proof, $42.99): A four-year-old, three-grain blend with rich oak, ginger spice, and vanilla notes. Features collectible bottles honoring historical figures starting with 1920s Georgia lawman Sheriff L.L. Wyatt.● Wheater’s Select Summer Wheat Bourbon (99 proof, $54.99): A four-year-old, four-grain bourbon with 22.5% seasonal wheat offering natural corn sweetness and toasted malt barley aromas.● Speakeasy Strength Prohibition Proof Bourbon (109 proof, $79.99): An eight-year-old, high-proof, three-grain blend with notes of caramel apple, vanilla, dried fruit, and a butterscotch-cinnamon finish—crafted in tribute to the Roaring '20s.For distribution inquiries for Georgia only contact Savannah Distributing Company at 678-380-1212.“We finally get to share our new bourbons with fellow Georgians at the Atlanta Magazine Whiskey Festival. It’s a moment we’ve been looking forward to for quite some time as we worked to meet the many legal requirements necessary to launch our distillery and brokerage in Greensboro , GA - Lake Oconee’s hometown,” said Georgia resident and Broadstreet Infamous CEO/Master Distiller, Lorenze Tremonti.The 2025 Atlanta Magazine Whiskey Festival will showcase approximately 50 whiskey and scotch brands from around the world, including Heaven Hill, Maker’s Mark, Highland Park, Angel’s Envy, Jim Beam, Jack Daniel’s, Ikikko, Four Roses, Elijah Craig, Glenlivet, Kilchoman, Broadstreet Infamous, and more. The festival serves as a fundraiser to support Giving Kitchen, a charitable organization that provides housing and utility assistance to food service workers across the nation facing unexpected crises.“We are honored to have our brand featured at this year's annual Atlanta Magazine Whiskey Festival,” stated Peter M. Allen, Chairman of Broadstreet Infamous.“Our team is excited to help support Giving Kitchen and introduce the Broadstreet Infamous brand to whiskey enthusiasts at the Atlanta Magazine Whiskey Festival. We look forward to engaging with attendees about our bourbon line which is available across the state, sharing plans for our 35,000 sq. ft. headquarters and distillery in Greensboro, Georgia, and highlighting our many upcoming sponsorships and activations throughout the region,” said Shaun Roberts, CBO of Broadstreet Infamous.For more information, please visit www.BroadstreetInfamous.com . Enjoy responsibly.For press inquiries, please contact:Chris Roberts, CMOPhone: 706-920-1297Email: marketing@infamouswhiskey.comAbout Broadstreet InfamousBroadstreet Infamous is a spirits brand blending Georgia moonshine heritage with Kentucky distilling traditions. The brand is known for its commitment to craftsmanship and bold approach to whiskey. Broadstreet Infamous is the brand name for spirits products of the incorporated company Infamous Whiskey, Inc. (DSP-GA-20139 & GA-P-21529). Learn more: http://www.broadstreetandinfamous.com/ About Atlanta Magazine Whiskey FestivalAtlanta magazine’s Whiskey Festival showcases top whiskeys and spirits with exclusive tastings from premium vendors. Guests can meet master distillers, spirits ambassadors, and brand owners, enjoy food from local restaurants, and experience live music, cigar rolling, and other curated activities. Learn more: https://www.atlantamagazine.com/atlanta-magazine-whiskey-festival-2025 About Giving KitchenGiving Kitchen is an Atlanta-based nonprofit supporting food service workers nationwide during unexpected crises. They offer mental health resources, stability networks, and direct financial aid for housing and utilities to prevent homelessness and food insecurity. Learn more: https://givingkitchen.org About Greensboro, GeorgiaGreensboro, Georgia, founded in 1786, is the county seat and home to Lake Oconee. Known for its rich Southern history, it features antebellum homes, historic churches, and one of Georgia’s oldest jails. The downtown area offers shops with antiques, clothing, gifts, and jewelry. Its proximity to Atlanta, Augusta, and Athens makes it a popular travel destination. Learn more: https://www.greensboroga.gov/ About Matthew Kiichi Heafy:Matthew Kiichi Heafy is a Japanese-American musician, best known as the guitarist and lead vocalist of the platinum-selling metal band Trivium. A Grammy nominee and Metal Hammer Golden Gods Award winner, he was ranked #6 on Ultimate Guitar’s “Top 25 Greatest Modern Frontmen.” His music has been featured in major video games like God of War III, EA Sports UFC, Rock Band, WWE, and more. Learn more: https://www.twitch.tv/matthewkheafy Note: This press release is for informational purposes only.

