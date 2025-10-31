Shri Yashdhar Mathpal Nominated for the Prestigious 19th Wakankar National Award

Dr. V.S Wakankar

Milestone National Level Seminar on “Recent Advances in the Fields of Archaeology, Archives and Museology” from 09- 11, January, 2026 at Minto Hall, Bhopal

BHOPAL , MADHYA PRADESH, INDIA, October 31, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Vishnu Shridhar Wakankar (1919-1988), affectionately known as 'Haribhau' and referred to as the "Pitamaha" (grandfather) of Indian rock art studies, was an eminent Indian archaeologist, art historian, numismatist, epigraphist, and cultural researcher. His life and work were dedicated to unearthing and preserving India's rich ancient history and prehistoric art. He was Awarded the Padma Shri, one of India's highest civilian honors, in January 1975. The Dr. Vishnu Sridhar Wakankar National Award, also known as the Wakankar Samman, is a national award presented by the Directorate of Archaeology, Archives and Museums in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh annually or biennially, depending on the year. The award is given to an active Indian citizen or institution for their creative, constructive, and specific achievements in the field of archaeology. The award typically includes a citation, a plaque, and a cash prize of Rs. 2 lakhs. The Directorate of Archaeology, Archives and Museums, Madhya Pradesh, based in Bhopal, which is responsible for organizing the award ceremony and selecting the recipient has nominated Shri Yashdhar Mathpal for the 19th Wakankar National Award.In order to commemorate the contributions of Dr. Vishnu Shridhar Wakankar, the Directorate of Archaeology, Archives and Museums, Bhopal is organising a National Level Seminar on “Recent Advances in the Fields of Archaeology, Archives and Museology” from 09- 11, January, 2026 at Minto Hall, Bhopal. In the National Seminar, having participation of Administrators, Policy Makers, Field Functionaries, Eminent Scientists, Academicians, Researchers and students from all over India, will discuss various emerging issues in the fields of archaeology, archives and museums and recommend evidence-based strategies for effective conservation, management and development of archaeological treasures. The objective of the National Seminar will be addressed through presentation and discussion on the themes listed below:Themes1. New breakthroughs in archaeology, ethnoarchaeology, archaeometry, artifact analysis, cultural resources management etc.2. Emerging Technologies in Archives and Records Management including hybrid systems.3. Latest developments in collection, storage, accessibility and conservation of tangible and intangible heritages and trends in digital curation.For further details please kindly go to our website www.archaeology.mp.gov.in Madhya Pradesh- a State of Archaeological and Geological marvels

