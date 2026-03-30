Pinnacle Expands into End-to-End Design & Engineering with Six Strategic Global Partnerships

Mr. Bimal Patwari, CEO & Co-founder, Pinnacle Infotech, delivering the opening address at the inaugural reception of the Pinnacle Center of Excellence for Design & Engineering, Bengaluru MoUs with (from L to R) Autodesk, signed by Ms. Kamolika Gupta Peres, VP of APAC at Autodesk, and Mr. Bimal Patwari, CEO & Co-founder, Pinnacle Infotech; Bentley Systems, signed by Mr. Sunil MK, Director of Market Development, APAC, from Bentley Systems, MoUs with (from L to R) Nemetschek Group, signed by Mr. Alok Sharma, MD & VP of APAC at the Nemetschek Group, and Mr. Naresh Kumar Goel, VP, Pinnacle Infotech; IES, signed by Mr. Rohan Rawte, Business Head of APAC at IES, and Dr. Uma Maheswaran, EVP & Glo Glimpses of the office space at Pinnacle Center of Excellence for Design & Engineering, Bengaluru Team Pinnacle at the inaugural reception of the Pinnacle Center of Excellence for Design & Engineering, Bengaluru

The New Center of Excellence in Bengaluru, India, will be anchoring an AI-Powered Digital Lifecycle for Global Projects.

Through these partnerships and our Bengaluru Centre, we are building an integrated ecosystem that connects design, engineering, and delivery for the next generation of global projects,” — Bimal Patwari, CEO and Co-Founder of Pinnacle Infotech

BENGALURU, KARNATAKA, INDIA, March 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pinnacle Infotech, a global leader in digital construction, today announced its expansion into end-to-end design and engineering services, alongside the signing of six Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with leading global technology companies—Autodesk, Bentley Systems, ETAP, IES, Nemetschek Group, and Trimble.Marking its 35th anniversary and the launch of its 15th global delivery center in Bengaluru, these developments position Pinnacle to build a connected, technology-driven platform spanning the entire lifecycle of the built environment.These strategic partnerships form the foundation of Pinnacle’s expanded capabilities—enabling the company to move beyond digital delivery and establish a unified, intelligence-led approach to global project execution.To accelerate this transformation, Pinnacle has partnered with global technology leaders, bringing together complementary strengths across design, engineering, simulation, and construction:• Autodesk & Bentley Systems: Advancing integrated workflows and connected data environments for infrastructure projects• ETAP & IES: Strengthening intelligent power system analysis and performance-driven, energy-efficient design• Nemetschek Group & Trimble: Enhancing interoperability and enabling real-time coordination across project stakeholdersTogether, these collaborations bring traditionally fragmented processes into a coordinated digital environment, enabling faster, more efficient, and insight-led project delivery at a global scale.For over three decades, Pinnacle has supported global AECO teams through advanced digital delivery.This move marks a transition toward owning the full design-to-delivery lifecycle, integrating sustainable design, intelligent engineering, and digital construction into a seamless framework.“This is not just an expansion—it is a strategic shift. This is the beginning of a larger ambition to redefine how the global AECO industry designs and delivers projects,” said Bimal Patwari, CEO and Co-Founder of Pinnacle Infotech.The Bengaluru CoE serves as the execution hub for a team of over 5,200 professionals and will support complex projects across North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia-Pacific. “As our design capabilities expand, sustainability and intelligence will define how we engineer the built environment. In Bengaluru, we aim to deliver high-performance, sustainable design solutions that are not only efficient but also future-ready and environmentally responsible. While ensuring seamless coordination across disciplines, we will be bridging design, construction, and operations through digital continuity,” added Dr. Uma Maheswaran, Executive Vice President and Global Head of Pinnacle Design & Engineering.As the AECO industry evolves toward automation, intelligence, and data-driven decision-making, Pinnacle is engineering its processes to be AI-ready. “Combined with these strategic partnerships, Pinnacle’s internally developed tools and automation frameworks will enable smarter design optimization, predictive and adaptive workflows, and faster, data-driven decision-making,” commented Biswaroop Todi, Vice President of Pinnacle Infotech.Sustainability remains at the core of this expansion. The new facility is a zero-paper, zero-plastic workplace targeting LEED Platinum and IGBC Platinum certifications.About Pinnacle InfotechPinnacle Infotech is a global leader in digital construction, Digital Twin , and engineering design solutions . With 30+ years of domain expertise, the company has delivered end-to-end digital solutions for 18,000+ projects for 2,600+ clients across 47 countries, powered by a team of 5,200+ professionals.As an ISO 19650-certified organization, Pinnacle enables precision-led, sustainable delivery across complex built-environment sectors.Learn more: https://pinnacleinfotech.com/

Inaugural Reception Livestream: Center of Excellence for Design & Engineering

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