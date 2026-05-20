Pinnacle Infotech Rebrands as Pinnacle, Marking a New Era of Digital Transformation in AECO

Pinnacle Infotech Rebrands as Pinnacle Pinnacle new logos

The transformation reflects Pinnacle’s evolution into a global partner delivering connected digital solutions across the entire construction lifecycle.

SUGAR LAND, TX, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pinnacle Infotech, a global leader in digital solutions for the built environment, has officially rebranded as “Pinnacle,” marking a strategic evolution in the company's identity as it expands its digital capabilities across the full AECO lifecycle.As part of the rebrand, the company has unveiled a refreshed visual identity, simplifying its name by dropping “Infotech” and introducing its new global tagline: “Construction Lifecycle. Reimagined.”The transition reflects Pinnacle’s evolution over the past three decades — from a Building Information Modeling (BIM) services company into an integrated digital delivery partner enabling smarter design, engineering, construction, and operations for complex projects worldwide.Today, Pinnacle delivers advanced digital solutions spanning Digital Twins, AI-driven workflows, automation, virtual design & construction, digital construction management, and connected operations across the built environment.Commenting on the rebrand, Mr. Bimal Patwari, CEO & co-founder of Pinnacle, states, “We started with a vision to bring precision and intelligence to the built environment. Thirty years and 18,000 projects later, that vision has only grown larger. Today, Pinnacle represents far more than where we started — it reflects the scale of our capabilities, the global impact of our work, and our commitment to reimagining the entire construction lifecycle through technology.”The simplified brand name reflects the digital transformation Pinnacle brings to the built environment globally.Expanding Digital CapabilitiesPinnacle now delivers services across four core areas:> Digital Design> BIM Engineering & Construction> Digital Construction Management> Digital Operations ManagementThis integrated structure enables Pinnacle to support clients from concept and design through construction and into long-term asset operations — creating a connected digital ecosystem across every stage of project delivery.To date, the company has delivered solutions across 18,000+ projects in 47+ countries, spanning sectors including airports, data centers, semiconductor plants, education, healthcare, stadiums, and large-scale infrastructure.Pinnacle operates across 15 global delivery centers with a team of more than 5,000 professionals. The company's client base includes 2,600+ organizations across key international markets.The rebrand retains Pinnacle's existing E.A.R.T.H values framework – Excellence, Agility, Reliability, Teamwork, and Honesty – which the company states will continue to guide its client engagements and internal operations.Pinnacle now looks ahead to the next phase of AECO transformation, driving smarter delivery, better collaboration, and connected lifecycle solutions for complex projects worldwide.About Pinnacle:Pinnacle leads the AECO industry worldwide, delivering transformative build solutions that connect design, engineering, construction, and O&M through advanced Digital Twins. With 30+ years of expertise, 18,000+ projects, and 2,600+ clients across 47+ countries, our team of architects, engineers, and construction technologists enables a performance, precision, and productivity-driven delivery model, supported by a forward-looking sustainability framework for the built environment.

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