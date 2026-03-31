Pinnacle Infotech Advances into Strategic Design with Global CoE and Six Industry Partnerships

Mr. Bimal Patwari, CEO & Co-founder, Pinnacle Infotech, delivering the opening address at the inaugural reception of the Pinnacle Center of Excellence for Design & Engineering, Bengaluru MoUs with (from L to R) Autodesk, signed by Ms. Kamolika Gupta Peres, VP of APAC at Autodesk, and Mr. Bimal Patwari, CEO & Co-founder, Pinnacle Infotech; Bentley Systems, signed by Mr. Sunil MK, Director of Market Development, APAC, from Bentley Systems, MoUs with (from L to R) Nemetschek Group, signed by Mr. Alok Sharma, MD & VP of APAC at the Nemetschek Group, and Mr. Naresh Kumar Goel, VP, Pinnacle Infotech; IES, signed by Mr. Rohan Rawte, Business Head of APAC at IES, and Dr. Uma Maheswaran, EVP & Glo Glimpses of the office space at Pinnacle Center of Excellence for Design & Engineering, Bengaluru Team Pinnacle at the inaugural reception of the Pinnacle Center of Excellence for Design & Engineering, Bengaluru

Anchored in Bengaluru, Enabling AI-Driven, Sustainable Infrastructure Across India, Singapore, and Global Markets

This is not just an expansion—it is a strategic shift. This is the beginning of a larger ambition to redefine how the global AECO industry designs and delivers projects.” — Bimal Patwari, CEO and Co-Founder of Pinnacle Infotech

BENGALURU, KARNATAKA, INDIA, March 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pinnacle Infotech, a global leader in digital construction, today announced its strategic expansion into end-to-end design and engineering services. This milestone is marked by the signing of six landmark MoUs with industry titans— Autodesk , Bentley Systems, ETAP, IES, Nemetschek Group, and Trimble.Commemorating 35 years of innovation and the launch of its 15th Global Delivery Center in Bengaluru, Pinnacle is now uniquely positioned to anchor an Integrated Digital Delivery (IDD) platform. This ecosystem spans the entire lifecycle of the built environment, from high-performance design to smart asset operations. By uniting these global technology leaders, Pinnacle moves beyond digital modeling to establish a unified, intelligence-led framework for large-scale infrastructure and urban development projects across India, Singapore, and beyond.To accelerate this transformation, Pinnacle has partnered with global technology leaders, bringing together complementary strengths across design, engineering, simulation, and construction:• Autodesk & Bentley Systems: Advancing integrated workflows and connected data environments for infrastructure projects• ETAP & IES: Strengthening intelligent power system analysis and performance-driven, energy-efficient design• Nemetschek Group & Trimble: Enhancing interoperability and enabling real-time coordination across project stakeholdersBy unifying global industry leaders, we are bridging the gap between isolated workflows and a coordinated digital ecosystem. This allows for accelerated, high-efficiency delivery on a global scale.Building on three decades of legacy in digital excellence, Pinnacle is now moving to own the entire design-to-delivery lifecycle. We are integrating performance-based sustainable design and intelligent engineering with construction technology to provide a seamless, 'future-ready' blueprint for the modern built environment.“Through these partnerships and our Bengaluru Centre, we are building an integrated ecosystem that connects design, engineering, and delivery for the next generation of global projects,” Bimal Patwari, CEO and Co-Founder of Pinnacle Infotech added.The Bengaluru CoE serves as the execution hub for a team of over 5,200 professionals and will support complex projects across North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia-Pacific. “As our design capabilities expand, sustainability and intelligence will define how we engineer the built environment. In Bengaluru, we aim to deliver high-performance, sustainable design solutions that are not only efficient but also future-ready and environmentally responsible. While ensuring seamless coordination across disciplines, we will be bridging design, construction, and operations through digital continuity,” added Dr. Uma Maheswaran, Executive Vice President and Global Head of Pinnacle Design & Engineering.As the AECO industry evolves toward automation, intelligence, and data-driven decision-making, Pinnacle is engineering its processes to be AI-ready. “Combined with these strategic partnerships, Pinnacle’s internally developed tools and automation frameworks will enable smarter design optimization, predictive and adaptive workflows, and faster, data-driven decision-making,” commented Biswaroop Todi, Vice President of Pinnacle Infotech.Sustainability remains at the core of this expansion. The new facility is a zero-paper, zero-plastic workplace targeting LEED Platinum and IGBC Platinum certifications.About Pinnacle InfotechPinnacle Infotech is a global leader in digital construction, Digital Twin, and engineering design solutions . With 30+ years of domain expertise, the company has delivered end-to-end digital solutions for 18,000+ projects for 2,600+ clients across 47 countries, powered by a team of 5,200+ professionals.As an ISO 19650-certified organization, Pinnacle enables precision-led, sustainable delivery across complex built-environment sectors.

Inaugural Reception Livestream: Center of Excellence for Design & Engineering

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