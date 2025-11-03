Joshua Patrick Lawley and MOSOM Group Continue Investing in Alabama Rental Home Renovations

Shelby County, Alabama, Local small business MOSOM Group is investing in the improvement of its rental homes across Alabama.

AL, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Shelby County, Alabama Local small business MOSOM Group is investing in the improvement of its rental homes across Alabama, taking a hands-on approach to renovations aimed at enhancing comfort, safety, and curb appeal for tenants.Founded and led by Joshua Patrick Lawley , the company has focused on gradual, steady upgrades to its properties. Renovation work includes fresh paint, new flooring, updated kitchens and bathrooms, and the installation of energy-efficient features that make older homes more functional and affordable to maintain.“We take pride in our properties and want our tenants to feel at home,” said Joshua Patrick Lawley. “Each renovation is about quality living and long-term value, not just quick fixes.”The company’s approach emphasizes restoration over replacement. By focusing on revitalizing existing homes instead of pursuing new construction, MOSOM Group helps preserve neighborhood character while keeping rental housing accessible for local residents.As a small, community-based business, MOSOM Group’s work highlights how local property owners can contribute to the improvement of housing quality through practical, sustainable investment. The renovations also reflect a broader effort to maintain affordability across Alabama’s rental market without compromising on comfort or design.MOSOM Group plans to continue its renovation program into the coming year, adding modern design touches and sustainable materials to future projects.For rental inquiries or more information, contact MOSOM Group.

