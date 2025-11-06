Project 100 Concludes with Record 130 Live Business Events Across Europe in Five Weeks

leadership development Business Events Across

Record-setting initiative revives human connection and leadership development in the age of AI

UK, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Project 100 officially concluded, marking an extraordinary milestone, with 130 live business and leadership events across eight European countries in just five weeks. The record-breaking scale and execution of this initiative have attracted international attention, positioning it among the largest coordinated business tours undertaken in recent years.Launched on September 15, the initiative set out to “bring business back to its roots” by restoring face-to-face learning and community building to an industry increasingly shaped by automation and virtual meetings. What began as a goal of 100 events became a Europe-wide movement that united more than 8,000 participants and demonstrated that while technology accelerates growth, genuine leadership still begins in real-world connection.More than 30 international leaders, each ranked Diamond or higher, coordinated the tour, including Giorgio Trabaldo, Andrea Traina, Mauro Boccomino, Matteo Bianco, Dario Centini, Gianluca Bardella, Dylan Dagani, and Stefano Frontino. Together, they hosted events in Italy, Greece, the United Kingdom, Bulgaria, Spain, Portugal, the Czech Republic, and Slovakia, marking one of the most extensive leadership training tours seen in the sector.“There’s something leaders in this industry often forget: it’s the leaders who set the pace for the team, not the other way around. For nearly a decade, I’ve lived by this phrase: People first, money follows. If you want a truly successful business, build successful people, and everything else will follow. You’re never too big for small rooms: stay humble and stay focused,” said Giorgio Trabaldo, BE Royal Diamond and International Speaker.Project 100 distinguished itself through its focus on accessibility and human growth. The tour inspired hundreds of rank advancements, launched the “Become a Speaker” program to help participants overcome stage fear, and qualified dozens for international retreats.Among the highlights was the participation of BE (BE Club) founders Moyn Islam and Ehsaan Islam, who took the stage at multiple events as guest speakers, reflecting the brand’s culture of openness and authentic connection with its community.Each city on the tour told its own story, new leaders emerging, first-time public speakers taking the stage and teams rediscovering purpose through collaboration. The project has become a symbol of renewal for the network marketing industry and a reminder that business growth is ultimately driven by human connection, not just digital efficiency.Next PhaseWith today’s conclusion, Project 100 transitions into its next phase, a global expansion featuring advanced leadership programs and regional training events. Preparations for the 2026 tour are already underway, with details of a new record attempt to be announced in due course.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.