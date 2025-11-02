Premier Alan Winde on business growth and infrastructure successes in visit to Hessequa Municipality

This week, Premier Alan Winde visited the Southern Cape, where he assessed progress on some of the Hessequa Municipality’s major infrastructure projects.

In a meeting with the municipal council, the Premier congratulated Executive Mayor Grant Riddles and his team for being recognised as one of South Africa’s best-performing municipalities at the inaugural South African Property Owners Association Municipal Performance Awards. “This accolade speaks to stability and innovation, but more importantly, it is about good leadership and having the right people in the right positions. Strong leadership and management are key ingredients to stable growth,” said the Premier.

Premier Winde was then given a briefing on several infrastructure projects in the area, including:

The Melkhoutfontein West affordable housing project – in June 2025, the keys to 23 more houses were handed over to beneficiaries

The Kwanokutula business hub – is a project made possible through funding from the Western Cape Department of Economic Development and Tourism, which will benefit budding entrepreneurs

A five-a-side soccer pitch – which forms part of the Kwanokutula Corridor Precinct, offering recreational facilities for the youth

Premier Winde then visited the site of the Riversdale Solar Plant. In January 2025, he took part in the official sod-turning ceremony for the project, which comprises:

10 MW-hours of solar photovoltaic (PV) capable of generating 15 million kilowatt-hours annually

A battery energy storage system (BESS) with a storage capacity of 10 MW-hours will enable efficient energy storage and discharge

Advanced monitoring and control systems for real-time performance tracking and optimisation

“I am impressed at the pace at which this project is being constructed. At this rate, it may very likely be completed ahead of schedule, making Riversdale a beacon of renewable energy in the region. This reflects the urgency of the Western Cape Government and the province’s municipalities in investing in alternative energy solutions to meet our growing power needs. Sustainable, reliable, and affordable energy is a non-negotiable if we are to grow the economy,” he told Hessequa municipal officials and contractors at the site of the solar plant.

He added, “Now more than ever, we must keep enabling municipalities in our province to explore and invest in alternative energy.”

The municipality is also investing more than R18 million in upgrading the Riversdale sewerage works, which is well underway.

The Premier also celebrated the opening of two new businesses in the area. The new Shoprite in Riversdale currently employs more than 60 residents. When he arrived at the new FreshStop store in Heidelberg, contractors were still putting the finishing touches to the newly refurbished business premises, located along the N2 highway.

“Investors are increasingly seeking out opportunities in our province. Where there is investment, there is growth and jobs,” remarked the Premier while engaging with the store’s employees.

He continued, “As we prepare to host the inaugural Western Cape Investment Summit, from 5–7 November 2025, we must always bear in mind the powerful impact of strong, stable investor confidence in our province, which is instrumental not just in improving basic services, but creating more job opportunities. Where we can accelerate growth and jobs, we instil dignity across the Western Cape.”

Enquiries:

Regan Thaw

Media Liaison Officer to the Premier

Cell: 083 627 7246

E-mail: Regan.Thaw@westerncape.gov.za

#ServiceDeliveryZA