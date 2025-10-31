KFSHRC Wraps Up Global Health Exhibition 2025 with Strategic Partnerships and Strong Scientific Presence

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, October 31, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- King Faisal Specialist Hospital & Research Centre (KFSHRC) concluded its four-day participation at the Global Health Exhibition 2025 in the Saudi capital, showcasing its advanced ecosystem in specialized care, research and innovation, and digital transformation to health leaders, experts, and investors from Saudi Arabia and around the world.The KFSHRC pavilion drew heavy interest from visitors and professionals who explored the hospital’s latest advances in cell and gene therapies, precision medicine, robotic surgery, pharmacogenomics, and its Capacity Command Center, alongside medical-education programs delivered through simulation and augmented-reality systems. The exhibit brought scientific research and clinical application together within a modern digital environment.Muhannad Kadi, Chief Communications and Marketing Officer at KFSHRC, said the hospital’s participation reflects its commitment to global knowledge exchange and best practices. He emphasized KFSHRC’s role as a reference institution that combines specialized clinical care with advanced research, while building high-impact partnerships that foster innovation and improve quality of life and healthcare outcomes.KFSHRC strengthened its scientific footprint during the event by organizing twenty specialist lectures delivered by leading clinicians and researchers, covering the latest trends in precision medicine, biotherapies, medical AI, and value-based care, enriching the event's scientific content and reaffirming the hospital’s status as a reference institution that combines education, research, and advanced clinical practice.Twenty KFSHRC leaders and experts also took part in conference sessions and panels, offering advanced perspectives on the future of specialty care and the role of research and innovation in developing therapeutic solutions and improving health-system efficiency. They shared leading experiences in precision medicine and biotherapies, reaffirming the hospital’s commitment to advancing advanced care and expanding international collaboration across care, research, and innovation.Building on this momentum, KFSHRC signed twenty agreements and memoranda of understanding with national and international partners to advance medical research, health innovation, talent development, digital transformation, and the localization of advanced technologies. In parallel, King Faisal Specialist Hospital International Holding signed four high-value agreements with leading global medical and academic institutions, supporting KFSHRC’s efforts in research, education, training, and the transfer of biotechnologies, further integrating the hospital’s ecosystem and expanding its impact locally and globally.KFSHRC has been ranked first in the Middle East and North Africa and fifteenth globally among the world’s top 250 academic medical centers for 2025 and recognized by Brand Finance as the region’s most valuable healthcare brand. It is also listed among Newsweek’s World’s Best Hospitals 2025, Best Smart Hospitals 2026, and Best Specialized Hospitals 2026, reaffirming its leadership in innovation-driven care.

