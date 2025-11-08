KFSHRC Showcases Digital Leadership in Healthcare Innovation at Milken Institute Future of Health Summit 2025

WASHINGTON, D.C., DC, UNITED STATES, November 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Centre (KFSHRC) participated in the Milken Institute Future of Health Summit 2025 in Washington, D.C., showcasing its advancements in digital transformation and data-driven healthcare innovation. The summit brought together global leaders from health systems, research institutions, and technology organizations to explore how artificial intelligence and data integration are redefining the delivery of care worldwide.Representing KFSHRC’s digital initiatives, Dr. Petros Kotsidis, Chief Digital Officer, emphasized the hospital’s commitment to transforming clinical and operational excellence through intelligent technology. “The future of healthcare depends on how effectively we turn data into action,” he said. “At KFSHRC, we are building systems that empower clinicians, streamline hospital operations, and ensure that every patient receives care guided by precision and insight.”Kotsidis highlighted the hospital’s AI-powered Capacity Command Center, a digital platform that integrates real-time patient data, bed utilization, and clinical operations to enhance coordination across departments. The center employs predictive analytics to anticipate patient admissions, optimize operating room scheduling, and manage emergency capacity more efficiently. Since its deployment, waiting times have decreased from 32 to 6 hours, while overall patient flow and response efficiency have significantly improved. The system enables proactive decision-making and offers a unified digital view that supports seamless coordination and resource management across the hospital.KFSHRC’s participation at the Milken Summit reflects its position as a global contributor to the evolution of healthcare intelligence. By demonstrating measurable outcomes through applied innovation, the hospital continues to redefine how advanced data ecosystems can improve patient experience, strengthen clinical precision, and elevate operational sustainability.KFSHRC has been ranked first in the Middle East and North Africa and fifteenth globally among the world’s top 250 academic medical centers for 2025, and recognized by Brand Finance as the region’s most valuable healthcare brand. It is also listed among Newsweek’s World’s Best Hospitals 2025, Best Smart Hospitals 2026, and Best Specialized Hospitals 2026, reaffirming its leadership in innovation-driven care.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.