Sustaira Launches Industry Specific Suites to End the ‘One-Size-Fits-None’ Era of Sustainability Solutions

ROTTERDAM, NETHERLANDS, November 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sustaira , the Modular, AI-Powered Sustainability Platform, today announced the launch of its Industry-Specific Sustainability Suites , a major evolution of its customizable platform designed to meet the unique needs of different economic sectors. Built on the core principle that not all industries face the same environment, social and governance challenges, these new vertical solutions eliminate the rigidity and generic nature of traditional sustainability tools.The launch includes seven targeted suites, providing tailored applications, integrations, and reporting frameworks right out of the box with the ability to fully configure and customize the solutions towards unique requirements:Industrial Sustainability SuiteConstruction Sustainability SuiteEnergy & Utilities Sustainability SuiteFinance Sustainability SuiteEducation & Public Sector Sustainability SuiteLogistics Sustainability SuiteConsumer Goods & Retail Sustainability SuiteSustaira also confirmed plans to expand its industry coverage in early 2026 with new suites for Healthcare, Telecommunication, and Real Estate, as well as specialized domains such as Water & Waste Stewardship and Risk & Resilience.“The market has long been suffering from a paradox: too many tools, but all of them too generic and rigid to handle the real-world complexity of industry-specific sustainability challenges,” said Vincent de la Mar, CEO of Sustaira.“Most sustainability platforms today focus narrowly on Carbon Accounting and Disclosures, important, but just one part of the picture. What organizations truly need are domain and industry-specific solutions that address their unique operational realities, whether that’s decarbonizing heavy industries, managing green finance portfolios, mitigating climate risk, or tackling Scope 3 emissions in logistics. That’s exactly what Sustaira delivers with our new Industry Specific Sustainability Suites. We’ve taken our modular platform and infused it with deep domain expertise to meet each sector’s unique sustainability journey.”Sustaira is directly addressing the core operational challenge facing sustainability teams today: the frustrating gap between expensive platform investments and the persistent reliance on manual processes.“Sustainability teams are constantly frustrated by the reality that they buy an expensive platform, but still have to rely on error-prone spreadsheets and manual calculations just to make that rigid platform fit their unique business model. Sustaira’s modular approach, now vertically specialized, means the solution adapts to you, not the other way around. We eliminate the 'spreadsheet gap' by providing a solution that is both pre-configured for your industry and infinitely adaptable”, says Rory O’Sullivan, Sustaira’s Global Sustainability Lead.The Power of Specificity Meets FlexibilityUnlike traditional off-the-shelf solutions, Sustaira’s Industry-Specific Sustainability Suites are built using its renowned modular, AI-powered building block architecture. Each suite includes a core set of solutions designed to tackle the most pressing sustainability challenges for that sector, with the ability to deploy on any private cloud, such as AWS, Microsoft Azure, Oracle, SAP, and Google. For example, the Construction Sustainability Suite includes contractor-specific data aggregation and reporting capabilities already used by customers such as Sellen and Holder Construction, while the Finance Sustainability Suite includes financed emissions automation, leveraged by customers like Siemens Financial Services.True to its value proposition, everything in Sustaira remains fully customizable and adaptable. Organizations can easily add or remove solutions, deploy anywhere, configure integrations, and scale as their sustainability goals evolve or as new regulations are introduced. With a new transparent pricing model, companies can purchase a complete industry-specific Suite or select a single sustainability solution to address specific needs such as carbon accounting or disclosures. Sustaira’s 30+ connectors also enable customers to extend and integrate with other platforms like IBM Envizi, Workiva, Enablon, Sphera, Sweep, Watershed, Persefoni, Microsoft, Salesforce, Greenly, and SAP. This powerful integration capability unlocks the full potential of Sustaira’s 150+ sustainability accelerators and solutions, creating a “best of both worlds” scenario that enhances existing systems without compromise.Launch Webinar SeriesSustaira will host a series of webinars to demonstrate how each suite addresses key industry pain points. Registration is open now. November 19, 2025 – Industrial Suite: Cutting Energy Waste and Emissions in Manufacturing with Sustaira Industrial Sustainability SuiteNovember 20, 2025 – Construction Suite: Driving Carbon and ESG Reporting in Construction with Sustaira Construction Sustainability SuiteDecember 10, 2025 – Finance Suite: Simplifying ESG Reporting and Portfolio Compliance with Sustaira Finance Sustainability SuiteDecember 17, 2025 – Logistics Suite: Solving Scope 3 Emissions and Supply Chain Visibility Challenges with Sustaira Logistics Sustainability SuiteJanuary 14, 2026 – Consumer Goods & Retail Suite: Driving Sustainability and Reducing Supplier Risks with Sustaira Consumer Goods & Retail Sustainability SuiteFebruary 4, 2026 – Energy & Utilities Suite: Optimizing Emissions and Energy KPIs with Sustaira Energy & Utilities Sustainability SuiteFebruary 11, 2026 – Education & Public Sector Suite: Tracking ESG Progress and Public Commitments with Sustaira Education & Public Sector Sustainability SuiteAbout SustairaSustaira: The Modular AI-Powered Sustainability PlatformSustainability leaders face fragmented data, error-prone manual processes, limited visibility, and constantly evolving regulations. Traditional tools are often rigid, slow, and fail to deliver measurable impact.Sustaira changes the game. Our low-code, modular, AI-powered platform helps leaders unify data, automate workflows, track KPIs, and turn strategy into action. By combining AI-driven insights with a flexible architecture, Sustaira delivers sustainability solutions tailored to your unique business needs.We go beyond reporting, empowering organizations to decarbonize operations, reduce risk, and achieve measurable sustainability impact with flexible, scalable solutions. We make sustainability actionable, accountable, and rewarding.Sustaira: Your Sustainability Accelerator.

