Sustaira and Ports Of Jersey Establish Blueprint For Ports and Transportation Authorities To Accelerate Decarbonization

Sustaira and Ports of Jersey Partner to Drive Sustainability Transformation with Advanced Carbon Accounting, KPI Tracking, and Disclosures Solutions.

ROTTERDAM, SOUTH HOLLAND, NETHERLANDS, June 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sustaira , the leading modular and AI-driven platform for sustainability solutions, is proud to announce its strategic partnership with Ports of Jersey, the vital connectivity hub for the Channel Islands, including Jersey Harbours, Jersey Marinas, Jersey Coastguard, and Jersey Airport. This collaboration empowers Ports of Jersey with Sustaira’s cutting-edge solutions for carbon accounting, comprehensive goal and KPI tracking, and robust sustainability disclosures, marking a significant step forward in their commitment to environmental stewardship.Ports of Jersey previously faced challenges in managing and reporting their sustainability data, relying on manual processes that were time-consuming and prone to inconsistencies. The lack of accessible and reliable data hindered their ability to accurately track progress and effectively communicate their sustainability initiatives.Through this partnership, Sustaira has provided Ports of Jersey with a tailored platform that automates critical sustainability processes, including:- Automated Carbon Accounting: Streamlining the collection and analysis of carbon emissions data, providing real-time insights into their environmental footprint.- Goal and KPI Tracking: Establishing clear targets and key performance indicators, enabling efficient monitoring of progress towards sustainability objectives.- Sustainability Disclosures: Simplifying the complex process of reporting ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) data to stakeholders and regulatory bodies.The implementation of Sustaira's platform has already yielded remarkable results for Ports of Jersey, including a substantial reduction in the time spent on sustainability reporting and a marked improvement in cross-departmental engagement. The intuitive dashboards and automated data collection have fostered greater ownership of sustainability goals across the organization, aligning operational improvements directly with carbon reduction targets."We are thrilled to partner with Ports of Jersey to support their ambitious sustainability agenda," said Vincent de la Mar, Founder and CEO at Sustaira. "Our modular Sustainability platform is designed to demystify and automate complex sustainability management, allowing unique organizations like Ports of Jersey to focus on achieving their environmental goals with confidence and clarity. This collaboration is a testament to their forward-thinking approach to sustainable operations."In search of a Sustainability platform that could adapt to their unique operational needs for its harbours, marinas, coastguard, and airport, Ports of Jersey partnered with Sustaira. Ports of Jersey quickly discovered that conventional, off-the-shelf solutions wouldn’t support their level of complexity. Sustaira offered a more tailored approach—working collaboratively to configure a flexible, scalable platform based on pre-built modules and app templates, automating data collection, reporting, and carbon footprint analysis.The Head of Sustainability and Community at Ports of Jersey, Sophie Alexander, highlights “It has been a great experience working with the Sustaira team. Having such a personalized service makes such a difference and means we can get our data presented in a way that enables our teams to make data-led decisions and take accountability for driving our sustainability strategy forwards.”The partnership delivered immediate value. Ports of Jersey recently completed their first Annual Sustainability Report using Sustaira, cutting the time required substantially. With automated data flows and a central reporting hub, the team spent less time compiling figures and more time analyzing them. Sustaira’s intuitive dashboards have sparked engagement across departments, encouraging ownership of sustainability goals and helping the organization align operational improvements with carbon reduction targets.“Sustaira’s support has been invaluable. They demonstrated a clear understanding of our unique industry requirements, which helped streamline the rollout and ensure the solution was tailored to our specific needs.” as shared by Bethany Vibert, Sustainability Data Analyst at Ports of Jersey.Looking ahead, Ports of Jersey is on track to automate monthly reporting for the majority of emissions by the end of the year—a major milestone in their ongoing sustainability journey. New initiatives, including external disclosures and supplier sustainability data aggregation, are lined up to expand the successful collaboration. This partnership underscores both Sustaira's dedication to empowering organizations with actionable sustainability intelligence and Ports of Jersey's unwavering commitment to responsible and environmentally conscious operations.For more information, please visit the Sustaira and Ports of Jersey case study , as well as an insightful webinar with speakers from both organizations.About SustairaSustaira is the modular, AI-driven, cloud-based Sustainability Platform and Marketplace for Sustainability solutions, services, connectors, and partners. Sustaira is on a mission to accelerate Sustainability initiatives by enabling and empowering Sustainability leaders to make their organizations more Sustainable. Faster. Imagine a world where cutting edge technology and Sustainability domain expertise are combined, going beyond goal setting, data gathering, and reporting. Sustaira makes it actionable, accountable, scalable, and rewarding. Sustaira: Your Sustainability Accelerator.About Ports of JerseyPorts of Jersey is responsible for the critical air and sea connectivity of Jersey, managing the island's airport and harbors. Committed to sustainable practices, Ports of Jersey plays a vital role in connecting the Channel Islands and supporting their economic and social well-being. Ports of Jersey consists of Jersey Harbours, Jersey Marinas, Jersey Coastguard, and Jersey Airport.

