Triple Digit Growth For Sustaira’s Modular and AI-driven Sustainability Platform

Sustainability services and solutions provider, Sustaira announces 2024 as a record year, establishing triple digit growth with bold 2025 growth plans.

2024 was a record year with large enterprise engagements and 2025 is all about scale. Sustainability is a highly dynamic & growing domain, which lends itself very well for the agility Sustaira offers.” — Vincent de la Mar - Founder and CEO at Sustaira

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today, Sustaira , fully bootstrapped and founded in 2022, shares highlights of 2024 and a look into its 2025 plans. A rapidly growing number of global multinationals are adopting Sustaira’s modular Sustainability solutions to directly fulfill their unique software requirements, while setting a foundation to absorb future needs. Among Sustaira’s impressive list of new customers are French tire manufacturer Michelin, airport and harbor operating company Ports of Jersey, and potato-based producer Agristo NV, active in 144 countries with its production sites in Belgium, the Netherlands, India, and the USA. Also leading financial services firms, including Business Development Bank of Canada (BDC), teamed up with Sustaira. Users of Sustaira pride the speed, flexibility, and integration capabilities of the platform and the technical know-how and industry knowledge of the services provided.Accelerating and enabling Sustaira’s growth are strategic partnerships, such as with leading technology company Siemens and its Xcelerator program , focused on industry, infrastructure, transport, and healthcare. At Climate Week NYC 2024, Sustaira and Capgemini announced the expansion of their collaboration into a Global Strategic Alliance , enhancing Capgemini’s global expertise in sustainability, data, and AI, by providing its clients with access to Sustaira’s complete portfolio of solutions. As Christopher Scheefer, Global Data & AI Sustainability Lead at Capgemini, emphasizes: “We’re excited to globally roll out our joint Sustainability proposition together with Sustaira, as the speed by which we can move and the extensive library of available Sustainability solutions, connectors, and services are truly impressive and offer a unique proposition to our Enterprise customers.”Over the last 12 months significant expansion of Sustaira’s solutions and services portfolio took place, led by a talented international team. 150+ Sustainability accelerators are now available via Sustaira’s Sustainability Marketplace, including GHG-protocol based Carbon Accounting, Sustainability (UN SDGs and SBTi) KPI tracking, (CSRD) disclosures, Suppliers Sustainability, ESG reporting, Materiality Assessments, Scope 3 scenario analysis, and many more. This rapidly growing portfolio includes tools that accelerate (net-Zero) Environmental initiatives and solutions addressing Social and Governance challenges, DEI insights, (supplier) risk monitoring, and compliance tracking. One of the primary Sustainability challenges companies face is aggregating data from numerous disparate sources. To address this, Sustaira’s Sustainability accelerators include not only out-of-the-box solutions, app templates, services, and widgets but also configurable connectors. Examples of connectors that rapidly collect data include Salesforce, SAP, Microsoft, Oracle, and building and energy software, such as Siemens Building X and Energy Star Portfolio Manager. Although Sustaira has its own flexible (private) cloud-based Carbon Accounting solution, the company also offers a GHG Carbon Ingestor and Integration Module to directly inject carbon data into the Sustaira platform, extending and unlocking more rigid Sustainability point solutions, such as IBM Envizi, Workiva, Enablon, Sphera, Sweep, Watershed, Persefoni, and Greenly.After a successful year, Sustaira looks forward to accelerating its growth while making a difference in 2025. Per the 2025 Sustainability Trends Report, 2025 is a pivotal year for Sustainability given the growing urgency for climate action, emerging global regulations, and accelerated technology adoption such as AI. Specifically, transparency and accountability become expected with a unification of reporting standards and more detailed reporting around GHG emissions. Sustainability and Finance leaders are experiencing significant challenges around limited resources, fragmented data, and manual processes. Mandatory and voluntary Sustainability disclosures are highly dynamic and force companies to control their data now and be prepared to aggregate, manage, and disclose their Sustainability data in a rapidly and flexible manner to their key stakeholders, such as customers and governmental entities. Reinforcing the need for agility is the European Omnibus package, that introduces significant changes to the scope, timelines, and other compliance aspects of the Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD), the Corporate Sustainability Due Diligence Directive (CSDDD), and the EU Taxonomy.Change and the ability to adapt quickly is the new norm, forcing Finance and Sustainability leadership with a paradigm shift on how to solve their data collection and transparency challenges. Instead of using inefficient error-prone Excel sheets and purchasing rigid out-of-the box software or adjusting core back-end systems, a more modular and efficient approach on top of existing data source is needed to accommodate this need for speed and agility. Sustaira offers exactly that with a flexible modular Sustainability solution that rapidly meets unique requirements at both the functionality as well as the technical level, such as private cloud deployments. Companies can start as small and focused as they prefer, without overspending or making large commitments, while understanding they have a partner to support them throughout the next phases of their Sustainability journey.In 2025, Sustaira is poised for another milestone year with a focus on accelerating successful customer Sustainability journeys and implementations, scaling the global team, and expanding the breadth and depth of its modular AI-driven Sustainability solutions and services with additional verticalizations for a variety of industries, such as financial services, manufacturing, construction, logistics, energy and utilities, telecom and others. Unique features include multitier multitenancy for large multinational corporations, private cloud deployments to accommodate companies in highly regulated industries with localization needs, AI-driven net zero scenarios, and the ability to co-create new Sustainability solutions based on combining and extending prebuilt modules. As Sustaira’s Founder and CEO, Vincent de la Mar, highlights: “2024 has been a record year for our Sustaira team with organic growth and proven large enterprise engagements. Sustainability is a highly dynamic and growing domain, which lends itself very well for the agility we offer. 2025 is a year to scale together with our customers and partners. We focus on sustainable growth, meaning scaling our modular based platform, solution implementations, and talented team in such a way that the customer is able to get as much direct value, as quickly as possible. As we move forward, any company, regardless of their Sustainability maturity and resource constraints, can start to efficiently optimize their Sustainability journey. Let’s make a difference together!”Sustaira welcomes new talent, customers, and partners, so be sure to connect with us or check out one of the upcoming webinars, customer cases, and Sustainability solutions portfolio.

