ALLATRA Hosts a Public Event 'Micro- and Nano-plastics. Impact on Environment, Human Health and Climate' in New York

Presentation during ALLATRA-hosted event in Manhattan, New York, “Micro- and Nano-plastics. Impact on Environment, Human Health and Climate” Q&A section during ALLATRA-hosted event in Manhattan, New York, “Micro- and Nano-plastics. Impact on Environment, Human Health and Climate” Q&A section during ALLATRA-hosted event in Manhattan, New York, “Micro- and Nano-plastics. Impact on Environment, Human Health and Climate” Networking during ALLATRA-hosted event in Manhattan, New York, “Micro- and Nano-plastics. Impact on Environment, Human Health and Climate”

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ALLATRA International Public Movement, in partnership with Civic Hall, hosted an insightful and compelling public presentation on October 24th addressing one of today’s most pressing environmental and health crises: the escalating impact of micro- and nanoplastics in the biosphere.The event brought together climate activists, public health advocates, medical professionals, students, journalists, and concerned citizens for an eye-opening examination of how invisible plastic particles are infiltrating human bodies and disrupting the planet's interconnected systems.The Science Behind the CrisisDr. John Ahn, PhD, MBA, International Expert at ALLATRA IPM on Climate, Geodynamics, and Environmental Risk, traveled to Manhattan to join the ALLATRA New York team for this critical educational event. Dr. Ahn, together with three New York–based speakers, presented key insights from ALLATRA’s report “ Nanoplastics in the Biosphere: From Molecular Impact to Planetary Crisis. The presentation revealed how nanoplastic particles, which are invisible to the naked eye, have penetrated every corner of our planet's ecosystem, from the depths of the Mariana Trench to the peak of Mount Everest, and are now present in human bloodstreams, organs, and cellular structures. Research has shown that these particles can trigger oxidative stress and chronic inflammation, disrupt cellular function, and are increasingly linked to various neurodegenerative diseases and cancers.ALLATRA speaker, Evelina Cherif, also presented particularly sobering projections, referencing the research by Shanna Swan, Professor of Environmental Medicine and Public Health, published in The Guardian: "Predictions indicate that by 2045, the world may become completely infertile."Beyond human health impacts, research from the report “Nanoplastics in the Biosphere: From Molecular Impact to Planetary Crisis” highlighted that nanoplastics are intensifying climate instability by disrupting ocean thermal regulation and altering global precipitation patterns, contributing to more frequent and severe extreme weather events.Collective ActionALLATRA speaker, Steve Kasten, delivered a powerful closing message on the critical importance of public voice in driving change."History shows us that change begins with awareness and advocacy," Kasten stated, citing landmark case studies including the Harvard Six Cities air pollution study, asbestos regulation, and lead paint bans. "Just as concerned citizens and scientists once fought to remove lead from paint and gasoline, we now can raise our voices to address the nanoplastic crisis before it's too late."Kasten emphasized that each of these historic public health victories began with a handful of researchers and advocates who refused to stay silent. "The power to create change lies with us, how loudly we speak about this issue will determine how quickly solutions emerge," he said.Engaged Audience, Critical QuestionsThe presentation included interactive elements throughout, with attendees actively participating in Q&A discussions. At the start of the event, ALLATRA speaker, Oli Kotik, asked attendees if they believed nanoplastics were already present in their bodies; roughly half raised their hands. By the end of the presentation, awareness had dramatically shifted, with the vast majority acknowledging this unsettling reality.The presentation also included video from Dr. Lukas Kenner, a pathologist at the Medical University of Vienna, on the link between accumulation of nanoplastics in human tissues and development of cancer. This prompted Katrina Solona, medical professional in attendance, to share concerning observations from her own practice: "I've witnessed a significant spike in colon cancer diagnoses over the past years. The increase is undeniable."A spirited discussion unfolded among attendees about plastic types and their varying health risks. The emerging consensus was clear: nanoplastic particles, because of their electrostatic charge, can penetrate deep into cellular structures, making them the most dangerous form of plastic pollution, and most urgent to address.Audience members raised critical questions about ongoing international research efforts. The lack of comprehensive global studies on nanoplastics and the limited public awareness of this issue, underscored the urgent need for coordinated international scientific collaboration.Building Community Around Critical IssuesBeyond the educational focus, the event fostered meaningful connections among attendees. Many participants expressed gratitude for the opportunity to network with like-minded individuals who share their concerns about environmental and public health challenges. The combination of rigorous scientific presentation and community building created an atmosphere where attendees could both learn and connect with others committed to driving positive change.ResourcesTo further explore the topic on nanoplastics and review the underlying research sources, attendees were referred to ALLATRA's comprehensive report "Nanoplastics in the Biosphere: From Molecular Impact to Planetary Crisis" and the documentary "Trap for Humanity", available at allatra.org.ALLATRA extends sincere gratitude to Civic Hall for providing the venue and partnering as co-host for this event. Their dedication to supporting critical conversations on environmental and public health issues exemplifies their commitment to civic engagement and community well-being.About Civic HallCivic Hall is a state-of-the-art institution anchoring Union Square in New York. It was founded with a simple idea: to connect us for life’s richest opportunities in growth, collaboration, and celebration.Today, Civic Hall is driven by purpose – unlocking the power of possible in a forum as diverse as the city that it centers. From serving as the home to educational programs and startup companies, to hosting art shows and wedding receptions, no ambition is too bold.About the ALLATRA International Public MovementThe ALLATRA International Public Movement is an independent, volunteer-based organization dedicated to conducting large-scale research in geodynamics and environmental issues. ALLATRA IPM is recognized for its interdisciplinary approach to studying natural disasters, promoting international scientific cooperation, and advancing human rights and fundamental freedoms.In recognition of its commitment to environmental protection and the preservation of creation, the ALLATRA International Public Movement was granted an Apostolic Blessing by His Holiness Pope Francis in 2024. In 2025, His Holiness Pope Leo XIV likewise bestowed an Apostolic Blessing upon the President of ALLATRA and all its volunteers.

