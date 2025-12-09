Pastor Mark Burns Unites Global Faith Leaders at U.S. Capitol Complex for an Interfaith Conference on Religious Freedom

International Interfaith Conference “United in Liberty: The Rise of Spiritual Diplomats”

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The International Interfaith Conference " United in Liberty: The Rise of Spiritual Diplomats " under the leadership of Pastor Mark Burns will bring together faith leaders, policymakers, legal scholars, NGO and civil society representatives at the U.S. Capitol Complex on January 22, 2026, to advance religious freedom and interfaith dialogue worldwide.Hosted in the Caucus Room of the Cannon House Office Building at the U.S. Capitol Complex, the conference will address critical challenges facing religious communities globally and explore practical pathways to peace through the concept of "Spiritual Diplomacy.""In a world often defined by division, we gather with the understanding that the most important stance is not left or right, but standing for human rights," said Pastor Mark Burns, renowned Christian leader and spiritual advisor to President Donald Trump. "This is not about politics or partisanship; it is a sincere and open invitation to discover the common ground that connects us all."The Rise of Spiritual DiplomatsThe conference introduces the role of "Spiritual Diplomats", faith leaders who step into spaces where traditional diplomacy falls short. According to Pastor Burns, these leaders "carry no weapons, they carry wisdom" and "speak not for governments, but from the heart of God."Conference ProgramThe event will feature two expert-led panel discussions:Panel 1: Universal values and the responsibilities of religious leadersPanel 2: Protection of freedom of faith, including case studies and legal issuesDiscussions will address pressing concerns including safety for children, living with dignity and freedom, justice, peace, and the right to worship without fear.Global ReachFollowing the conference, an official video will be released in at least 10 languages to ensure the message reaches diverse audiences worldwide.Who Should AttendThe conference is designed for leaders and influencers committed to driving meaningful change in religious freedom, including:- Religious leaders from all faith traditions (pastors, rabbis, imams, heads of denominations)- U.S. and international policymakers, diplomats, and government officials- Constitutional lawyers, human rights attorneys, and legal scholars- Leaders of human rights organizations, advocacy groups, and charitable foundations- Media representatives covering religion, politics, and human rightsAbout Pastor Mark BurnsPastor Mark Burns is a globally recognized Christian leader, international speaker, and advocate for religious liberty and human rights. He has engaged with numerous heads of state including President Donald J. Trump, President Félix Tshisekedi (DRC), President Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Ukraine), the Prime Minister, H.E. Russell Dlamini (Eswatini), and other world leaders.Pastor Burns has spoken at the United Nations Headquarters in New York City and co-founded The NOW Television Network, which broadcasts Christian programming across the United States, Africa, and Europe.Major outlets including CNN, Fox News, MSNBC, and BBC have featured Pastor Burns as a voice of conscience in turbulent times. Time Magazine called him “Donald Trump’s Top Pastor,” while Yahoo! News named him one of the “16 People Who Shaped the 2016 Presidential Election.”Pastor Burns does not see his mission as political. He identifies as a Spiritual Diplomat who champions quiet diplomacy, promoting peace, reconciliation, and religious freedom.Conference PartnersThe conference is organized in partnership with the Universal Grain Project, an international research initiative implemented by ALLATRA International Public Movement . The Universal Grain brings together representatives from more than 180 countries to study and highlight universal values that unite humanity across cultures, religions, and social backgrounds.Media AccessJournalists, editors, and commentators are invited to request press credentials and explore media partnership opportunities by visiting https://interfaithconf.org/ or contacting the media office: media@interfaithconf.orgAttendee RegistrationProspective attendees are invited to register for the International Interfaith Conference “United in Liberty: The Rise of Spiritual Diplomats” and access full event details by visiting https://interfaithconf.org/ Questions for panelists can be submitted through the conference website for moderation during the event.For more information about the International Interfaith Conference "United in Liberty: The Rise of Spiritual Diplomats," visit https://interfaithconf.org/

