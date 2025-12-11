ALLATRA Joins Pastor Mark Burns in South Korea to Advance Spiritual Diplomacy, Human Rights and Religious Freedom

U.S. VIP Fact-Finding group with members of the Unification Church, Pastor Mark Burns, ALLATRA President Maryna Ovtsynova, and ALLATRA volunteer Markéta Vacková in Seoul Pastor Mark Burns and the ALLATRA delegation visiting the Unification Church in Seoul

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, December 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- At the personal invitation of Pastor Mark Burns, spiritual advisor to President Donald J. Trump, the ALLATRA delegation, represented by its president, Maryna Ovtsynova (USA), and volunteer Markéta Vacková (Czech Republic), visited South Korea to take part in high-level meetings aimed at advancing spiritual diplomacy, safeguarding fundamental freedoms, and fostering global dialogue on human rights.Over the four-day visit to Seoul, ALLATRA representatives accompanied Pastor Burns, founder of the international Spiritual Diplomacy initiative and a steadfast defender of people's rights and freedoms, in meetings with key religious communities, including the Unification Church and Segero Church. The delegation also participated in the U.S. VIP Fact-Finding Roundtable, convening religious leaders, human rights advocates, and international observers to confront mounting challenges facing Christian leaders in South Korea.Pastor Burns underscored that his mission is rooted in respect, compassion, and a dedication to peaceful engagement:“As I travel to South Korea, I am coming with respect for the nation and its leaders, and with a sincere commitment to peaceful dialogue.”ALLATRA’s Dedication to Freedom of Speech, Religion, and Democratic ValuesAs a global human rights organization, ALLATRA upholds and actively advances democratic principles, including freedom of speech and freedom of religion. The organization participated in this mission to bolster peaceful international cooperation and reinforce efforts to protect the dignity and rights of religious communities around the world.Presentation of New Investigation Findings from TanzaniaAt the roundtable, results from an independent investigation in Tanzania — captured in the documentary “Justice for African Children” by Czech independent bloggers and ALLATRA volunteers David Bail and Markéta Vacková — were shared. Ms. Vacková presented the findings, which detailed grave allegations against European citizen Jakub Jahl, including sexual violence against minors, exploitation of vulnerable children, misuse of donations and a refusal by Czech authorities to investigate despite extensive evidence. These findings were shared to illuminate broader human rights issues and promote international cooperation in tackling systemic abuses against vulnerable populations.Advancing Dialogue, Mutual Understanding, and Lasting PeaceThe delegation's involvement underscores a deepening global resolve to protect core freedoms and ensure religious communities can practice their faith free from persecution. ALLATRA holds that spiritual diplomacy, open dialogue, and mutual respect are vital paths to justice and lasting stability.About the ALLATRA International Public MovementThe ALLATRA International Public Movement is an independent, volunteer-based organization dedicated to conducting large-scale research in geodynamics and environmental issues. ALLATRA IPM is recognized for its interdisciplinary approach to studying natural disasters, promoting international scientific cooperation, and advancing human rights and fundamental freedoms.In recognition of its commitment to environmental protection and the preservation of creation, the ALLATRA International Public Movement was granted an Apostolic Blessing by His Holiness Pope Francis in 2024. In 2025, His Holiness Pope Leo XIV likewise bestowed an Apostolic Blessing upon the President of ALLATRA and all its volunteers.

