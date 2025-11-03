Meditation Global Market Report 2025| Business Growth, Development Factors, Current and Future Trends till 2029

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Much Is The Meditation Market Worth?

The expansion of the meditation market has been substantial in the past few years. Its estimated growth will take it from $7.98 billion in 2024 to a projected $9.64 billion in 2025, achieving a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 20.8%. This significant growth in the historic period has been credited to an increased emphasis on stress and anxiety management, burgeoning health and wellness trends, cultural and spiritual praxes, warranted validation of its benefits through scientific research, and the integration of wellness programs in corporate environments.

Expectations are high for the meditation market, with projections indicating an impending exponential growth over the next few years. The estimated value of the market will reach $22.3 billion by 2029, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23.3%. Several factors can be attributed to this forecast growth, including the emphasis on mental health, the fusion of meditation into healthcare methodologies, the rise in wellness tourism and retreats, the popularity of digital meditation platforms, and the introduction of meditation programs in education and workplaces. The forecast period will also see a surge in mindfulness-based stress reduction (MBSR) programs, the adoption of biofeedback and wearable technology, partnerships with wellness and fitness brands, the launch of sleep meditation initiatives, and a greater emphasis on mental and emotional well-being.

What Are The Factors Driving The Meditation Market?

The rising occurrence of stress and anxiety is anticipated to prompt the expansion of the meditation market. Stress is identified as any kind of alteration that inflicts physical, mental, or emotional distress. Anxiety, on the other hand, is characterized by a feeling of unease, worrying thoughts, and physiological changes such as a spike in blood pressure. Meditation promotes a state of calmness, peace, and equilibrium, thereby improving emotional and overall health. Moreover, it's leveraged to mitigate anxiety and induce relaxation by steering focus towards calming elements. For instance, as per the American Psychiatric Association, a professional organization of psychiatrists based in the US, it was predicted in December 2022 that 26% of Americans were likely to experience heightened stress at the outset of 2023, up from 20% the preceding year. Hence, the surge in stress and anxiety prevalence is fuelling the growth of the meditation market.

Who Are The Major Players In The Meditation Market?

Major players in the Meditation include:

• Stop Breathe and Think PBC

• Mindfulness Everywhere

• Insight Network Inc.

• BetterMe BUSINESS HOLDINGS Corp

• The Meditation Company GmbH

• Calm.com Inc.

• Mindbody Inc

• Headspace Inc.

• Chopra Global LLC

• Gaia Inc.

What Are The Key Trends And Market Opportunities In The Meditation Sector?

Key players in the meditation industry are now concentrating on the development of advanced tech-based solutions, such as mobile apps, to strengthen their foothold in the market. Mobile apps are software solutions designed specifically for use on wireless devices like smartphones and tablets, as opposed to traditional desktop or laptop computers. For example, in May 2022, the Singapore-based app developer known as Mobio Interactive, responsible for creating and promoting a digital theragnostic platform powered by AI, released the AmDTx app. This provides a wide variety of psychotherapy options and has a strong focus on medical-grade mindfulness meditation activities that can be accessed through different options. This app also offers other benefits like measuring stress levels via a mobile camera, self-assessment of stress, mood prediction capabilities, and free-form writing functionality. It can also be used to complete meditation sessions or other forms of digital psychotherapy using various training options such as self-guided, intent, and others.

Which Segment Accounted For The Largest Meditation Market Share?

The meditationmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Open Monitoring, Focused Attention, Self-Transcending Meditation

2) By Meditation Type: Zen Meditation, Metta Meditation, Spiritual Meditation Or Transcendental Meditation, Progressive Relaxation Or Body Scan Meditation, Mindfulness Meditation, Breath Awareness Meditation, Kundalini Yoga

3) By Age: Adult, Children

4) By End-User: Meditation Centers, Home Setting, Corporates Or Schools Or Colleges

Subsegments:

1) By Open Monitoring: Mindfulness Meditation, Observational Practices

2) By Focused Attention: Breath Awareness Meditation, Mantra Meditation, Visualization Techniques

3) By Self-Transcending Meditation: Transcendental Meditation, Vedic Meditation, Loving-Kindness Meditation (Metta)

What Are The Regional Trends In The Meditation Market?

In 2024, the meditation market was dominated by North America, with expected growth. The report on the meditation market encompasses regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

