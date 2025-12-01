Egg Tray Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Egg Tray Market Size And Growth?

The market size for egg trays has seen robust growth in the last few years. The market is predicted to expand from $4.64 billion in 2024 to a more impressive $4.91 billion in 2025, presenting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.9%. The notable growth during the historic period can be credited to factors such as heightened environmental consciousness, regulatory focus on packaging norms, conversion from plastic to paper-oriented packaging, customer inclination for fresh and secure eggs, and worldwide economic expansion.

Predictions indicate a robust increase in the egg tray market size in the upcoming years. The market is projected to escalate to $6.33 billion by 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.6%. Several factors contribute to this growth anticipated during the forecast period, such as a persistent accent on sustainability, escalating urbanization, the convenience of packaging, the surge of e-commerce, government rules and initiatives, and a worldwide rise in egg consumption. The key trends foreseen during this period include the use of sustainable materials and methods, branding and customization, production and distribution efficiency, manufacturing automation, and innovative packaging designs.

What Are The Current Leading Growth Drivers For Egg Tray Market?

The increase in egg consumption is anticipated to propel the egg tray sector's expansion. Birds and domestic chickens use eggs, which have a sturdy shell, for reproduction, and humans use them as food and a primary ingredient in baking. Egg trays serve the purpose of sheltering eggs from outward injuries. They also prevent eggs from spoiling due to exposure to light and moisture, reducing egg loss. As a result, a rise in egg consumption will lead to a growth in demand for egg trays. To illustrate, in August 2024, the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (DEFRA), a government agency based in the UK, reported that the total figure of eggs produced for human consumption in Q2 2024 was 249 million dozen. This represented a 6.4% increase compared to Q2 2023 and a 0.3% increase compared to Q1 2024. In the UK, the average farm-gate cost of eggs in Q2 2024 was 144 pence per dozen, a rise of 8.6% from Q2 2023, and an increase of 0.6% compared to Q1 2024. Consequently, the surge in demand for processed eggs fuels the expansion of the processed eggs market.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Egg Tray Market?

Major players in the Egg Tray include:

• Al Ghadeer Group

• Brodrene Hartmann AS

• Cascades Inc.

• CDL SAS

• DFM Packaging Solutions

• Dispak Ltd.

• Europak s.r.o.

• Huhtamaki Oyj

• Ovotherm International Handels GmbH

• Pactiv Evergreen Inc.

What Are The Main Trends, Positively Impacting The Growth Of Egg Tray Market?

In the egg trays market, product innovation has emerged as a crucial trend. Industry leaders are focusing on introducing novel product technologies and developments, ranging from sophisticated analytics and video technology to eco-friendly energy, compostable materials, RFID monitoring, and automated egg processing. An example of this is in February 2022, when Tekni-Plex, an American materials science and manufacturing company, introduced the Dolco ProPlus egg carton, which integrates 25% post-consumer recycled (PCR) foam polystyrene. These cartons, through the application of progressive recycling methods, can be recycled multiple times without compromise to their quality or performance, aiding the packaging sector in shifting towards a truly circular economy.

How Is The Egg Tray Market Segmented?

The egg tray market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product: Molded Fiber, Plastic, Other Products

2) By Application: Liquid egg products, Dried egg products, Frozen egg products

3) By Distribution Channel: Supermarkets And Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Online Retail, Other Distribution Channels

4) By End Users: Transportation, Retailing, Other End-users

Subsegments:

1) By Molded Fiber: Recycled Paper Fiber Egg Trays, Virgin Fiber Egg Trays

2) By Plastic: Rigid Plastic Egg Trays, Flexible Plastic Egg Trays

3) By Other Products: Foam Egg Trays, Biodegradable Egg Trays

Which Is The Dominating Region For The Egg Tray Market?

In 2024, the egg tray market was dominated by the Asia-Pacific region. During the forecast period, North America is predicted to see the most rapid growth in this market. The egg tray market report encompasses regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

