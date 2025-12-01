Digital Printing Packaging Market: Future Demand and Top Key Players Analysis | 2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Digital Printing Packaging Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Expected Cagr For The Digital Printing Packaging Market Through 2025?

In the last few years, the digital printing packaging market has witnessed robust expansion. Its size, which stands at $26.61 billion in 2024, is anticipated to escalate to $28.85 billion in 2025, signifying a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.4%. Factors fueling this surge during the historical period include the inclination towards customization and personalization, the need for short-run printing, the rise of e-commerce along with direct to consumer (d2c) brands, other unique selling propositions such as brand distinction and visual attractiveness, and a rapid time-to-market rate.

The digital printing packaging market is anticipated to witness significant expansion in the forthcoming years, growing to a staggering $43.09 billion in 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.6%. This upswing during the forecast timeframe could be associated with the increased implementation of sustainable packaging methods, growing usage in the food and beverage sector, an escalating call for variable data printing, worldwide transition towards a circular economy. Notable trends projected to define the forecast period encompass advancements in ink and printing techniques, intelligent packaging featuring track-and-trace abilities, digital labels employed for product validation, the utilization of 3D printing in packaging, and the broadening usage of digital printing in flexible packaging.

What Are The Key Factors Driving Growth In The Digital Printing Packaging Market?

The surge in demand for personal care and cosmetic products is set to fuel the expansion of the digital printing packaging market. The realm of cosmetics and personal care encompasses items that are utilized on the human body for cleansing, beautifying, enhancing its appeal, or changing its appearance in some way. Digital printing serves as a potent tool for manufacturers of cosmetics and personal care items, enabling them to effectively advertise their brand as well as their products. This technology allows a more profitable design printing on the products, ensuring they reach a wider targeted audience, and providing a quicker turnaround than traditional methods. As an illustration, a report from the National Library of Medicine, a government agency based in Maryland, noted in December 2023 that exactly 51% of female respondents in their study came to know about skincare products via social media platforms. Furthermore, 91.3% of these women stated that their faith in the information pertaining to cosmetic and skincare products was influenced by how they were visually presented. Therefore, this escalating demand for personal care items and cosmetics is propelling the development of the digital printing packaging market.

What Are The Top Players Operating In The Digital Printing Packaging Market?

Major players in the Digital Printing Packaging include:

• Canon Inc.

• Hewlett-Packard Development Company L.P.

• Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

• Amcor Limited

• DuPont de Nemours Inc.

• DS Smith plc.

• Dover Corporation

• Huhtamaki Oyj

• CCL Industries Inc.

• Barry-Wehmiller Companies Inc.

What Are The Major Trends That Will Shape The Digital Printing Packaging Market In The Future?

Advancements in technology are increasingly becoming the most notable trend in the digital printing packaging markets. To reinforce their stronghold in the market, leading companies within the digital printing and packaging sectors are creating revolutionary technologies. For example, the Comexi Group, stationed in Spain and renowned for manufacturing and distributing machinery solutions for the flexible packaging market, introduced Digiflex in October 2022. This new digital printing technology machine is developed for flexible packaging and label converters, allows variable data printing on products for marking applications with high-speed printing, superior quality results, and optimal performance and production. The machine features a reduced set-up time, a top speed of 220 m/min, less waste generation, and brief lead time. It can print potentially unique codes containing distinct information, facilitate material information tracking, and allows item personalization in line with user requirements.

Comprehensive Segment-Wise Insights Into The Digital Printing Packaging Market

The digital printing packaging market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Packaging Type: Corrugated Packaging, Folding Cartons, Flexible Packaging, Labels, Other Packaging Types

2) By Printing Inks: Solvent-based, UV-based, Aqueous, Other Printing Inks

3) By Printing Technology: Thermal Transfer Printing, Inkjet Printing, Electrophotography And Electrostatic Printing, Other Printing Technologies

4) By Format: Full Color Printing, Variable Data Printing, Large Format Printing, Other Formats

5) By End-User Industry: Food And Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics, Personal Care And Cosmetics, Other End-user Industries

Subsegments:

1) By Corrugated Packaging: Single Wall, Double Wall, Triple Wall

2) By Folding Cartons: Straight Tuck End, Reverse Tuck End, Seal End

3) By Flexible Packaging: Pouches, Films, Bags

4) By Labels: Pressure-Sensitive Labels, Shrink Sleeves, In-Mold Labels

4) By Other Packaging Types: Rigid Boxes, Blister Packs

Global Digital Printing Packaging Market - Regional Insights

In 2024, Asia-Pacific dominated the digital printing packaging market and is projected to maintain the most rapid growth rate during the forecast period. The report on the digital printing packaging market includes the following regions: Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

