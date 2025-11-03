Medical Equipment Rental Market to Exceed US $81.59 Billion by 2029, with 6.3% CAGR: The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Forecast For The Medical Equipment Rental Market From 2024 To 2029?

The size of the medical equipment rental market has seen a consistent increase in the past years. The market, valued at $61.26 billion in 2024, is predicted to expand to $63.94 billion in 2025, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.4%. The growth witnessed in the historic period is primarily due to factors such as cost containment, regulatory compliance, flexibility and scalability, focus on core competencies, and the emergence of new markets.

The market for renting medical equipment is projected to experience significant expansion in the forthcoming years. The expected growth rate is an impressive compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.3%, reaching a value of $81.59 billion by 2029. Factors contributing to this predicted growth during the forecast period include escalating healthcare prices, the need for temporary alternatives, compliance with strict regulations, improved efficiency in healthcare management, and global expansion. Key trends for the forecast period encompass an increase in demand for affordability, advancements in technology promoting rental services, the emergence of home healthcare, the requirement for adaptable and scalable solutions, and an emphasis on ecologically friendly practices.

What Are The Core Growth Drivers Shaping The Future Of The Medical Equipment Rental Market?

The expansion of hospitals, diagnostic labs, and surgical centers is anticipated to stimulate the advancement of the medical equipment rental industry. These institutions require a range of medical equipment to deliver premium healthcare services, however, they might lack the financial resources to purchase all of this equipment at once. Medical equipment rental companies offer them the opportunity to rent various equipment for short or long-term usage, providing a cost-effective solution. Take for example, in December 2023, Health Affairs, a US-based non-profit entity, declared that the revenue from US medical and diagnostic labs had risen to $4.5 trillion in 2022, marking a 4.1% increment from $4.3 trillion in the prior year. This increase in hospitals, diagnostic facilities, and surgical centers fuels the growth of the medical equipment rental sector.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Medical Equipment Rental Market?

Major players in the Medical Equipment Rental include:

• Siemens Financial Service Inc.

• Nunn's home Medical Equipment

• Westside Medical Supply

• Universal Hospital Services Inc.

• Woodley Equipment Company Ltd.

• Apria Healthcare Group Inc.

• Centric Health Corporation

• AGITO Medical A/S

• US Med-Equip Inc.

• Walgreen Co.

What Are The Top Trends In The Medical Equipment Rental Industry?

Innovations in technology are becoming a rapidly growing trend in the sector of medical equipment leasing. Prominent enterprises in this market are striving to create novel solutions to maintain their market standing. As an example, US Med-Equip, an American company specializing in medical and hospital equipment leasing, launched the GoUSME App in May 2022. The app, available for iOS and Android, is specifically developed to enable clinical professionals to manage and order their rented medical equipment from US Med-Equip simply with a tap on the screen. This open system utilizes passive RFID technology for tracing and identifying mobile medical equipment that is either owned or leased by healthcare service providers. The RFID reader scans aid hospitals in locating equipment tagged with RFID to execute preventative maintenance tasks.

Comparative Analysis Of Leading Medical Equipment Rental Market Segments

The medical equipment rentalmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Personal Or Home Care Equipment, Electronic Or Digital Equipment, Surgical Equipment, Durable Medical Equipment, Long Term Care, Acute Care, Emergency And Trauma, Storage And Transport

2) By End-User: Hospitals, Personal Or Home Care, Institutional, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By Personal Or Home Care Equipment: Wheelchairs, Hospital Beds, Oxygen Equipment, Mobility Aids

2) By Electronic Or Digital Equipment: Patient Monitors, Diagnostic Imaging Equipment, Infusion Pumps, Electrocardiogram (ECG) Machines

3) By Surgical Equipment: Surgical Instruments, Operating Tables, Anesthesia Machines, Surgical Lights

4) By Durable Medical Equipment: Crutches, Walkers, Shower Chairs, Lift Chairs

5) By Long Term Care: Bedside Monitors, Patient Lifts, Incontinence Supplies, Rehabilitation Equipment

6) By Acute Care: Ventilators, Cardiac Monitors, Infusion Pumps, Defibrillators

7) By Emergency And Trauma: Stretchers, Trauma Kits, Automated External Defibrillators (AEDs), Portable Suction Units

8) By Storage And Transport: Medical Carts, Transport Stretchers, Medical Storage Units, Refrigerators For Medications

Which Regions Are Dominating The Medical Equipment Rental Market Landscape?

In 2024, North America held the dominant position in the medical equipment rental market. The regions incorporated in the report on the medical equipment rental market include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

