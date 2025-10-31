Americase Donates Custom-Branded Parkas to Waxahachie High School Men’s Soccer Team

WHS Mens Soccer Team for Americase

This week, Americase, a proud Texas-based company, donated over 40 fully branded parkas to local student athletes.

WAXAHACHIE, TX, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Corner Kick Booster Club proudly announces a generous donation from Americase, a Texas-based leader in custom carrying solutions. Americase has provided over 40 fully branded parkas to the Waxahachie High School Men’s Soccer Team, ensuring players stay warm and focused throughout the winter months while proudly representing the program and its community partners.“This donation isn’t just about staying warm—it’s about showing our players that the community believes in them,” said Raul Machuca, Marketing & Fundraising Officer for the Corner Kick Booster Club. “Americase’s generosity helps build pride, unity, and motivation in every player who wears that parka.”Americase Representative Peggy Hoper shared why this initiative matters to the company:“Giving back to our community is part of who we are at Americase. We’re passionate about supporting education and opportunities for local students, and we believe these moments—on the field and in the classroom—shape their future. It’s an honor to stand with Waxahachie High School Men’s Soccer and we hope our support encourages others to get involved.”WHS Men’s Soccer Head Coach Seth Riley emphasized the impact on his student-athletes:“When our players feel supported, they perform with confidence. These parkas will make a real difference—keeping the boys warm on the coldest nights, helping them stay healthy, and reminding them that their community is behind them. We’re grateful to Americase for investing in our kids.”Each parka features the team logo and sponsor branding, a visible reminder of the partnership between local businesses and student-athletes working together to represent Waxahachie with pride.For more information about Americase, visit americase.comAbout AmericaseAmericase is a Texas-based manufacturer of high-quality, custom protective solutions serving a range of industries. With a commitment to innovation, integrity, and community, Americase partners with organizations across the region to support local education and youth programs.About Corner Kick Booster ClubThe Corner Kick Booster Club is a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to supporting the Waxahachie High School Men’s Soccer Program. Through fundraising, sponsorships, and community involvement, the Booster Club provides resources that enrich the student-athlete experience and strengthen the program for years to come.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.