Cars for Kids and San Diego Center for Children Launch a New Partnership to Help Kids
Cars For Kids announces partnership with San Diego Center for Children, augmenting the capabilities and impact of the two non-profit organizationsSAN DIEGO, CA, USA, February 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The oldest children’s non-profit in San Diego County the San Diego Center for Children, is partnering with America Can! Cars for Kids to receive additional resources to help respond to the mental health crisis children and youth are experiencing.
Cars For Kids, a non-profit tax-exempt 501(c)3 organization, has been in operation since 1992. Their mission of soliciting vehicle donations and then auctioning them off provide financial support to help kids get back in school to earn their high school diploma. This non-profit organization is the Original Cars for Kids and has the Platinum Seal of Transparency from Guidestar.com. Remember to “Write off the Car, Not the Kid®.”
According to Malcolm Wentworth, CEO, Cars for Kids, “We are extremely excited about the new way we can impact the lives of kids across the country. Our partnership with San Diego Center for Children will help provide additional resources to further their mission of helping kids.”
San Diego Center for Children ¬The Center has cared for children and strengthened families since its establishment in 1887 and is one of San Diego’s most trusted resources in providing comprehensive behavioral health services for children struggling with mental, emotional, and/or behavioral health challenges. With eight program sites anchored by a 12-acre main campus, the Center serves over 1,000 at-risk and underserved individuals every day.
“We are honored to be the first nonprofit in California to establish a partnership with Cars for Kids. Together, we will continue with our efforts to benefit youth and families struggling with significant mental health challenges.” Moisés Barón, Ph.D., President & CEO, San Diego Center for Children
Media Contact:
Company: San Diego Center for Children
Name: Kristi Worley
Email: kworley@centerforchildren.org
Address: 3002 Armstrong Street, San Diego, CA
Website: www.centerforchildren.org
Raul E Machuca Jr, Vice President of Marketing
America Can Cars for Kids
+1 866-835-5437
info@carsforkids.org
