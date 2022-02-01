Submit Release
News Search

There were 948 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,893 in the last 365 days.

Cars for Kids and San Diego Center for Children Launch a New Partnership to Help Kids

Charity Partnership

Charity Partnership - The Original Cars for Kids and San Diego Center for Children

Cars For Kids announces partnership with San Diego Center for Children, augmenting the capabilities and impact of the two non-profit organizations

SAN DIEGO, CA, USA, February 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The oldest children’s non-profit in San Diego County the San Diego Center for Children, is partnering with America Can! Cars for Kids to receive additional resources to help respond to the mental health crisis children and youth are experiencing.

Cars For Kids, a non-profit tax-exempt 501(c)3 organization, has been in operation since 1992. Their mission of soliciting vehicle donations and then auctioning them off provide financial support to help kids get back in school to earn their high school diploma. This non-profit organization is the Original Cars for Kids and has the Platinum Seal of Transparency from Guidestar.com. Remember to “Write off the Car, Not the Kid®.”

According to Malcolm Wentworth, CEO, Cars for Kids, “We are extremely excited about the new way we can impact the lives of kids across the country. Our partnership with San Diego Center for Children will help provide additional resources to further their mission of helping kids.”

San Diego Center for Children ¬The Center has cared for children and strengthened families since its establishment in 1887 and is one of San Diego’s most trusted resources in providing comprehensive behavioral health services for children struggling with mental, emotional, and/or behavioral health challenges. With eight program sites anchored by a 12-acre main campus, the Center serves over 1,000 at-risk and underserved individuals every day.

“We are honored to be the first nonprofit in California to establish a partnership with Cars for Kids. Together, we will continue with our efforts to benefit youth and families struggling with significant mental health challenges.” Moisés Barón, Ph.D., President & CEO, San Diego Center for Children

______________________________________________________________________

Media Contact:
Company: San Diego Center for Children
Name: Kristi Worley
Email: kworley@centerforchildren.org
Address: 3002 Armstrong Street, San Diego, CA
Website: www.centerforchildren.org

Raul E Machuca Jr, Vice President of Marketing
America Can Cars for Kids
+1 866-835-5437
info@carsforkids.org
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other

You just read:

Cars for Kids and San Diego Center for Children Launch a New Partnership to Help Kids

Distribution channels: Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Human Rights


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.