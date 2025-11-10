MINT Exteriors Contributes to Support the Waxahachie High School Men’s Soccer Team

Thank You MINT Exteriors

Local Business Named Title Sponsor for 2025–26 Season

WAXAHACHIE, TX, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Corner Kick Booster Club and Waxahachie High School Men’s Soccer Team are proud to announce a generous donation from MINT Exteriors, a Waxahachie-based roofing and exterior remodeling company. This contribution not only provides essential gear and equipment for the upcoming 2025–26 season, but also extends beyond the pitch by funding scholarships for student-athletes.As the Title Sponsor for the 2025–26 season, MINT Exteriors is helping ensure that players have the resources they need to succeed both on and off the field. From high-quality gear to travel support and academic opportunities, this donation directly enhances the soccer experience for dozens of students.“At MINT Exteriors, we believe in investing in the future of our community, and there’s no better way than by supporting young athletes,” said Ginnie Hengst, Owner of MINT Exteriors. “These boys are learning teamwork, discipline, and resilience that will carry them through life. We hope our involvement inspires other businesses and community members to step in and be part of something bigger than themselves.”The check presentation took place at the MINT Exteriors office on HWY 77 in Waxahachie. The event included players, Waxahachie High School Mens Soccer Head Coach Riley, and members of the Corner Kick Booster Club, along with the MINT Exteriors team.About MINT ExteriorsFounded on the values of integrity, craftsmanship, and customer service, MINT Exteriors provides premier roofing and exterior remodeling services across North Texas. With decades of combined experience, the company specializes in roofing, gutters, siding, and painting, offering reliable solutions that protect and enhance homes. Proudly rooted in Waxahachie, MINT Exteriors is committed to giving back to the community through partnerships and sponsorships that make a lasting difference.About Corner Kick Booster ClubThe Corner Kick Booster Club is a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to supporting the Waxahachie High School Men’s Soccer Program. Through fundraising, sponsorships, and community involvement, the booster club provides resources that enrich the student-athlete experience and strengthen the soccer program for years to come.

