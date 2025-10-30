WYDOT will close eastbound on-ramp in Green River for bridge work

GREEN RIVER, Wyo. – The Wyoming Department of Transportation and contract crews from DeBernardi Construction will be closing the eastbound on-ramp on the west end of Green River at exit 89 for bridge rehabilitation work, beginning on Monday, Nov. 3.

The work will take place on the Interstate 80 bridge over Wild Horse Canyon Road near the Hampton Inn. Crews will be making concrete deck repairs, and the work will last roughly two weeks.

“The original plan was to do this work next spring, but the condition of the bridge deck necessitated earlier intervention, so we are getting it done as quickly as possible and before the worst of winter hits,” WYDOT resident engineer Clint Lockman said.

The existing lane closure in the area will remain in place for the work on the bridge, with reduced speeds and a single lane of travel beginning at exit 89.

“The only difference drivers will see is that both lanes of travel will open up before entering the eastbound tunnel,” Lockman said.

Unpredictable weather and other variables may necessitate last-minute changes to the plans. WYDOT remains committed to updating the public with timely information. WYDOT would like to remind drivers to slow down in work zones, be alert and cautious of roadside workers and obey all traffic control devices.