WYDOT announces NEVI plan approval, major program updates

CHEYENNE, Wyo. – The Federal Highway Administration recently announced approval of the Wyoming Department of Transportation’s newest National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure program plan, certifying that the Alternative Fuel Corridors in Wyoming are fully built out and NEVI funding can be spent on non-interstate highways.

With the private sector taking the lead, Wyoming is the third state to achieve full build-out status, a monumental achievement considering no NEVI-funded EV chargers have been installed in the state thus far.

NEVI guidance requires the FHWA to certify the full build-out of the AFCs in a state before any NEVI funding can be spent on other highways. WYDOT identified at least 39 stations along the state’s AFCs – Interstates 25, 80 and 90 – as part of the NEVI plan, all of which are privately owned and were built and operated independent of federal funding.

“WYDOT’s strategic, cautious approach to the federal program has allowed the free market to take care of installing stations where it made good business sense,” said WYDOT Director Darin Westby. “We have no interest in using these federal funds in a way that is competing with the private sector, and WYDOT felt existing charging stations are appropriately spaced to meet current EV ranges.”

The newest NEVI guidance no longer requires charging stations to be placed every 50 miles or within 1 mile of an exit. These changes in guidance, among other program updates, helped WYDOT be successful with the agency’s full build-out request.

With tourism being the state’s second largest industry, WYDOT’s strategy is now focused on using NEVI funding as a grant for private industry to continue its work building EV charging stations along non-interstate highways, especially those used by drivers to get to tourist destinations like Devil’s Tower National Monument, Yellowstone National Park and Grand Teton National Park.

WYDOT will be working with its consultant on the project, HDR, to identify initial eligible routes and redraft a Request for Proposal to meet new NEVI requirements.

“NEVI guidance has changed, and we need to make major changes to our existing draft RFP,” said WYDOT Chief Engineer Keith Fulton. “We anticipate that process to take several months.”

The approved plan and other NEVI information can be found on our updated NEVI webpage.