WYDOT will meet with Sublette County Commission, gather public input on projects

The Wyoming Department of Transportation (WYDOT) will be meeting with the Sublette County Commission on January 20, 2026, during their regular meeting to share information on local projects. The public is encouraged to attend and provide feedback. The meeting information and agenda is available at the Sublette County Commission web site, at https://www.sublettecountywy. gov/86/Board-of-County- Commissioners.

The meeting will take place in the commission meeting room of the Sublette County Courthouse located at 21 South Tyler Avenue in Pinedale.

Topics for the meeting will include:

·Program overview

·Information on funding

·Timeline of the process

·Local projects

For those unable to attend the meeting in person, the information presented will also be available on WYDOT’s web site at: www.dot.state.wy.us/STIP. The public can also provide comments for inclusion by clicking the “WYDOT’s Interactive STIP Map” link.

More about the Program

The STIP is a six-year program approved by the transportation commission. It provides a snapshot of existing and expected projects and is continually updated. The current STIP is for the years 2026-2032 and represents the planned construction, preliminary engineering, and right of way costs of each project. The program also indicates the share of federal funding, state funding and other funding sources for each project. WYDOT pledges to do its best to adhere to this program and to serve the public interest through these projects.