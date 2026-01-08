Traffic signal on WYO 50/Skyline Drive and Force Road damaged – temporary signal in place

GILLETTE, WY – The Wyoming Department of Transportation was notified on Tuesday, December 23, 2025, that a traffic signal on WYO 50 /Skyline and Force Road in Gillette had been damaged due to a crash.

Two commercial trucks collided at the intersection, resulting in one of the trucks side-swiping the signal at the 4J Road intersection. After assessing the damage to the signal structure, it was determined that there was significant damage to the structural integrity of the signal pole and would need to be replaced.

WYDOT has adjusted the traffic control at that intersection and includes reducing the posted speed limit from 45 MPH to 30 MPH in the northbound lane of WYO50/Skyline Drive. The lowered speed limit is recommended due to the limited visibility of the temporary signal equipment.

WYDOT reminds all motorists to obey posted speed limits and traffic signal timing, especially when turning at an intersection and during inclement weather.