WYDOT asks for public input on Bondurant Speeds

The Wyoming Department of Transportation (WYDOT) is asking the public to provide some feedback on speed limits on US 189/191 through the Bondurant area north of Pinedale.

WYDOT received requests to review the current speed configuration on US 189/191 in the area located between the Bondurant Post Office and the start of the canyon (mile marker 138 to mile marker 147). WYDOT is now asking the public to provide some feedback on traffic safety concerns in the area.

Drivers can provide feedback by filling out a survey online, found at: Bondurant Traffic Survey.

Interested parties can also access the survey online by scanning the attached QR code with a cell phone. The survey will be available until Feb. 5, 2026.

