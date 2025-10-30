STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

Vermont State Police investigates discovery of human remains following missing-persons report in Jay

JAY, Vermont (Thursday, Oct. 30, 2025) — The Vermont State Police is investigating after a referral of a missing-persons case from federal authorities led to the discovery of human remains in the Orleans County town of Jay.

Members of VSP’s Search and Rescue Team and North County Search Dogs located the remains late Wednesday afternoon, Oct. 29, 2025. The location was secured, and the state police’s Bureau of Criminal Investigations responded to examine the scene and collect evidence.

The human remains were transported Thursday to the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Burlington to confirm identity and perform an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death. The identity of the deceased individual is unavailable at this time.

The Vermont State Police became involved with this case Oct. 20 following a request for assistance from U.S. Border Patrol regarding that agency’s ongoing investigation into a report of a migrant who went missing in late January 2025 in northern Vermont. Reports at the time indicated the woman was attempting to cross from Vermont into Canada when she became separated from her group. The Border Patrol recently discovered personal effects belonging to the missing individual in VSP’s patrol area and referred the case to the state police for further investigation.

VSP has worked closely with U.S. Customs and Border Protection on this ongoing case. Members of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police have pursued this investigation on their side of the border and have been in contact with authorities in the United States. Questions about the initial missing-persons case should be directed to USCBP and the RCMP. The Vermont State Police is unable to provide any details about this investigation prior to VSP’s becoming involved earlier this month.

No additional details are currently available. The state police will provide updates as the investigation proceeds.

