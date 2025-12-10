Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,172 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 443,099 in the last 365 days.

St. Albans Barracks / Saturation Patrol

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

SATURATION PATROL

 

On December 9th, 2025, between the hours of 1400 and 2000 Troopers from the Saint Albans State Police Barracks and Game Wardens from the Vermont Fish & Wildlife conducted a saturation patrol in Franklin County. Areas of focus included Richford, Berkshire, and Enosburg. The purpose of the patrol was to apprehend wanted subjects, conduct DUI enforcement, detect and identify aggressive drivers, enforce motor vehicle laws, and promote safe driving.

 

Details:

•            Troopers involved: 14

•            Wardens involved: 4

•            Number of traffic stops: 21

 

 

Highlights:

-Six individuals with active in-state warrants were arrested

-One operator was arrested for DUI

-Two operators were arrested for driving with a criminally suspended license

 

The Vermont State Police would like to remind all motorists to drive responsibility, utilize a sober driver, leave a safe distance between vehicles, plan ahead, put their phones down and keep their heads up while driving especially as traffic increases around the holiday season.

 

 

Trooper Adam Martin (221)

Vermont State Police

St. Albans Barracks

(802)524-5993

Adam.martin@vermont.gov

 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

St. Albans Barracks / Saturation Patrol

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more