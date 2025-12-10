St. Albans Barracks / Saturation Patrol

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

SATURATION PATROL

On December 9th, 2025, between the hours of 1400 and 2000 Troopers from the Saint Albans State Police Barracks and Game Wardens from the Vermont Fish & Wildlife conducted a saturation patrol in Franklin County. Areas of focus included Richford, Berkshire, and Enosburg. The purpose of the patrol was to apprehend wanted subjects, conduct DUI enforcement, detect and identify aggressive drivers, enforce motor vehicle laws, and promote safe driving.

Details:

• Troopers involved: 14

• Wardens involved: 4

• Number of traffic stops: 21

Highlights:

-Six individuals with active in-state warrants were arrested

-One operator was arrested for DUI

-Two operators were arrested for driving with a criminally suspended license

The Vermont State Police would like to remind all motorists to drive responsibility, utilize a sober driver, leave a safe distance between vehicles, plan ahead, put their phones down and keep their heads up while driving especially as traffic increases around the holiday season.

Trooper Adam Martin (221)

Vermont State Police

St. Albans Barracks

(802)524-5993

Adam.martin@vermont.gov