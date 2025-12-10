St. Albans Barracks / DUI / DLS / Arrest on a warrant

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

ARREST

CASE#: 25A2009030

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Adam Lippa

STATION: St. Albans Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

DATE/TIME of CALL: 12/09/2025 @ 06:34 pm

INCIDENT LOCATION: VT Rte 105

TOWN: Enosburgh, VT

VIOLATION: DUI 2 and DLS

ACCUSED: Jason P. Stanhope

AGE: 50

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Montgomery, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police observed a vehicle operating in an erratic manner on VT Rte. 105 in Enosburgh, VT. As Troopers were following the vehicle it came to rest halfway off the roadway and halfway on the roadway near White Rd. Subsequent investigation revealed that the operator, Jason P. Stanhope was under the influence of alcohol at the time he was operating. His license had previously been criminally suspended. He was processed for DUI and DLS and issued a citation. He was lodged on an unrelated arrested warrant for driving with a suspended license.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 12/10/25 @ 1:00pm for warrant, 12/22/25 @ 08:30am for DUI/DLS.

COURT: Franklin County

LODGED - LOCATION: NWCF

BAIL: $200 (For warrant)

MUG SHOT: Attached

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.