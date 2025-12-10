St. Albans Barracks / DUI / DLS / Arrest on a warrant
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
ARREST
CASE#: 25A2009030
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Adam Lippa
STATION: St. Albans Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-524-5993
DATE/TIME of CALL: 12/09/2025 @ 06:34 pm
INCIDENT LOCATION: VT Rte 105
TOWN: Enosburgh, VT
VIOLATION: DUI 2 and DLS
ACCUSED: Jason P. Stanhope
AGE: 50
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Montgomery, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police observed a vehicle operating in an erratic manner on VT Rte. 105 in Enosburgh, VT. As Troopers were following the vehicle it came to rest halfway off the roadway and halfway on the roadway near White Rd. Subsequent investigation revealed that the operator, Jason P. Stanhope was under the influence of alcohol at the time he was operating. His license had previously been criminally suspended. He was processed for DUI and DLS and issued a citation. He was lodged on an unrelated arrested warrant for driving with a suspended license.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 12/10/25 @ 1:00pm for warrant, 12/22/25 @ 08:30am for DUI/DLS.
COURT: Franklin County
LODGED - LOCATION: NWCF
BAIL: $200 (For warrant)
MUG SHOT: Attached
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
