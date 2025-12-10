VSP BCI / Lewd and lascivious conduct with a child, luring a child

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

CASE#: 25B3000102

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Sgt. Lauren Ronan

STATION: Shaftsbury

CONTACT#: 802-442-5421

DATE/TIME: Multiple occasions in 2021

INCIDENT LOCATION: Burlington/Winooski, VT

VIOLATION: Lewd and lascivious conduct with a child; luring a child

ACCUSED: Kane Smart

AGE: 44

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: South Burlington, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On Jan. 8, 2025, the Vermont State Police, in coordination with the Vermont Department for Children and Families, received an intake report regarding allegations of sexual abuse that were reported to have occurred on multiple occasions in 2021.

The accused was identified as Kane Smart, who was, at the time, an assistant soccer coach at Winooski High School. Smart was accused of committing a lewd and lascivious act with a child and luring a child while serving in his role as an assistant soccer coach.

Upon notification of the allegation in 2025, the Winooski School District took administrative action and temporarily suspended Smart from having contact with children at the school pending the outcome of the investigation.

Following the conclusion of the investigation and a review by the Rutland County State’s Attorney’s Office, the Vermont State Police arrested Smart on Wednesday, Dec. 10, 2025, on charges of lewd and lascivious conduct with a child and luring. Smart was processed at the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks and released with a flash citation ordering him to appear for arraignment at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 10, in the Criminal Division of Vermont Superior Court in Rutland. This case is being prosecuted in Rutland County due to a potential conflict with the Chittenden County State’s Attorney’s Office.

The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims involved in cases of domestic or sexual violence.

Anyone with additional information related to this investigation is encouraged to contact Detective Sgt. Lauren Ronan at the Vermont State Police Shaftsbury Barracks at 802-442-5421 or submit a tip anonymously online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

No additional details are available from VSP. The affidavit of probable cause has been filed with the court and will be available following Smart’s arraignment.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 12/10/2025 12:30 pm

COURT: Criminal Division, Vermont Superior Court, Rutland

LODGED - LOCATION: NA

BAIL: NA

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED