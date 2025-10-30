Submit Release
Governors Intergovernmental Commission on Agriculture to meet on November 6

The Governor’s Intergovernmental Commission on Agriculture Committees will be meeting in hybrid format on Thursday, November 6th at the following times:

Labor, Education & Development Subcommittee – 9:00 AM

Environment & Natural Resources Subcommittee – 11:00 AM

Agritourism & Value Added Agriculture Subcommittee – 2:00 pm

All meetings will have an in-person option hosted at MDA Headquarters, 50 Harry S. Truman Parkway, Annapolis MD 21401. Please contact Harrison Palmer, Executive Secretary, for more information and call-in options (harrisonb.palmer@maryland.gov)

