Governor Abbott Appoints Williams As Judge Of The 503rd Judicial District Court In Rockwall County

TEXAS, October 30 - October 30, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott appointed J. Brian Williams as Judge of the 503rd Judicial District Court in Rockwall County, effective December 1, 2025, for a term set to expire December 31, 2026, or until his successor shall be duly elected and qualified.

J. Brian Williams of Rockwall is the Rockwall County Court at Law Judge. He is a member and past president of the Rockwall County Bar Association and the Rockwall Rotary Club. Additionally, he is vice president of the Rockwall County Open Space Alliance and member the State Bar of Texas and the Texas County Court at Law Judges Association. Williams received a Bachelor of Arts in Government from The University of Texas at Austin and a Juris Doctor from Southern Methodist University Dedman School of Law.