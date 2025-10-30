Governor Abbott Directs Texas Rangers To Open Investigation On The City Of Elgin Funding Allegations

TEXAS, October 30 - October 30, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today directed the Texas Rangers to open an investigation into the City of Elgin for potential violations of state law.

"There have been serious and potentially criminal accusations made against the City of Elgin that need to be investigated,” said Governor Abbott. "Texans expect their elected officials to be honest stewards of taxpayer dollars and conduct the people's business openly, and in compliance with Texas law. Due to the accusations of chronic financial mismanagement, including inconsistent accounting practices and unreconciled bank accounts, in potential violation of multiple state laws, I directed the Texas Rangers to launch an investigation into the City of Elgin's finances to ensure transparency and full compliance with state law."

At the direction of the Governor, the Texas Rangers will begin an investigation into the City of Elgin's budgeting processes and financial practices for any violations of state law. Once the investigation is completed, any charges will be brought to the appropriate prosecutorial authorities for further action.