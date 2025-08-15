California Intercontinental University Expands Academic Portfolio with New Master of Science in Accounting Program

MBA graduates of California Intercontinental University during the commencement ceremony, celebrating academic achievement.

CIU is launching its online Master of Science in Accounting to help working professionals advance in a changing financial world.

CA, UNITED STATES, August 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- California Intercontinental University (CIU), an accredited institution recognized for its innovative approach to business education, announced the launch of its fully online Master of Science in Accounting (MSA) program. This new graduate degree underscores CIU’s commitment to delivering high-quality education that empowers working professionals to advance their careers in today’s complex and rapidly evolving financial landscape.The MSA program is designed to provide students with advanced technical expertise in accounting, while strengthening analytical, leadership, and communication skills essential for organizational success.Bridging Theory and Practice for Real-World ImpactIn an era defined by increased financial transparency, evolving corporate regulations, and heightened risk management requirements, accounting professionals play a pivotal role in strategic decision-making. The MSA curriculum blends rigorous academic training with practical application, ensuring graduates are prepared to address the demands of global markets.Core courses include Advanced and Managerial Accounting, Auditing and Internal Controls, Corporate and Individual Taxation, Accounting Information Systems, Forensic Accounting, and Government and Nonprofit Accounting. Each course emphasizes the ethical standards, regulatory knowledge, and data-driven insights that define excellence in the profession.“Our goal is to develop accounting leaders who are proficient in technical skills and equipped to navigate the ethical and strategic challenges of modern business,” said Richard Madrigal, CIU’s President. “This program reflects CIU’s mission to deliver accessible, high-impact graduate education that meets the needs of working professionals worldwide.”Pathways to Leadership and Professional CertificationGraduates of the MSA program can pursue roles such as Chief Financial Officer, Forensic Accountant, Audit Manager, Financial Controller, and Tax Director. In addition, the program’s coursework may contribute toward fulfilling the 150-credit-hour requirement for Certified Public Accountant (CPA) licensure in many U.S. states.Aligned with CIU’s Tradition of Excellence in Business EducationThe launch of the MSA complements CIU’s established portfolio in advanced business degrees. One of them is its flagship Doctor of Business Administration (DBA) program, an accredited online DBA degree that has helped professionals worldwide elevate their leadership, research, and strategic management skills. CIU’s emphasis on flexible, career-oriented learning extends across its graduate portfolio, enabling students to advance their careers with a DBA, MSA, or other specialized business degrees designed to produce measurable impact in their fields.The DBA program, which has been recognized for its focus on real-world application and global business perspectives, continues to inspire transformational leadership among its graduates.Global Reach, Personal SupportTrue to CIU’s student-centered philosophy, learners in the MSA program benefit from personalized academic advising, faculty mentorship, and a collaborative online learning environment. This structure ensures that they have the independence to study on their own schedule while receiving the support and resources necessary to succeed.California Intercontinental University remains steadfast in its mission to prepare graduates for leadership in diverse industries and across borders. With the addition of the MSA program, CIU strengthens its position as a global leader in online business education, offering advanced degrees that are academically rigorous, professionally relevant, and accessible to motivated learners around the world.For more information about the Master of Science in Accounting, the Doctor of Business Administration (DBA) program, and other degree offerings, visit www.caluniversity.edu

