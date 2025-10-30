The Literature, Publishing, and Translation Commission Hosts the International Translation Forum 2025 in Riyadh

International Translation Forum 2025 in Riyadh

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, October 31, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Literature, Publishing, and Translation Commission is set to host the fifth edition of the International Translation Forum (ITF) 2025 in Riyadh, taking place from November 6 to 8 at the King Fahd Cultural Center.The forum aims to explore the current state of the translation profession, the latest best practices both locally and internationally, and the current challenges facing the sector.ITF will feature seven theoretical and interactive tracks, including “Panel Discussions” which will host 15 discussions on key issues in modern translation. Scheduled at five sessions per day, the track will bring together over 75 experts from 22 countries, both local and international. A special panel discussion will celebrate Saudi-China Cultural Year, under the title: Cultural Transformations in Translation: An Insight into the Saudi–Chinese Experience.Another major track of ITF is the “Workshops”, featuring 17 workshops designed to develop translation skills and introduce the latest technical tools in the field. Topics include applications of AI in translation, localization of screenplays, and children’s literature, as well as other key subjects such as “How to obtain a Research Grant in Translation Studies?”. To ensure wide accessibility, participants from across the Kingdom and around the world can attend these workshops either in person or online.In addition, ITF will feature three engaging tracks: “AOT Research Discussion Sessions” highlighting the most notable scientific research supported by the Arab Observatory of Translation; “Technology hub”, offering visitors hands-on experiences; and “Translation Tales”, a platform where experts share their professional stories and insights from the world of translation.The forum will be accompanied by an exhibition that will bring together 30 translation-focused organizations and professional associations from Saudi Arabia and abroad, providing a unique platform for networking and sharing expertise among industry professionals and enthusiasts.LPTC invites the public to register for the forum through the Webook platform at: https://webook.com/ar/events/international-translation-forum-moc Registered participants will receive a QR code via email, allowing for swift and convenient entry to the event. This step highlights LPTC dedication to using advanced digital technologies to enrich the visitor experience and strengthen the ITF’s leading role.The forum reflects LPTC’s ongoing efforts to position Saudi Arabia as a leading cultural hub supporting the translation industry, while developing the sector in line with Saudi Vision 2030 by promoting international collaboration and cultural exchange through translation.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.