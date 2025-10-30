Statewide Veterans Day Ceremony to Honor Oregon’s Veterans Nov. 11 at the Capitol

The Oregon Department of Veterans’ Affairs will honor all veterans of the U.S. Armed Forces during its Statewide Veterans Day Ceremony at 11 a.m., Tuesday, Nov. 11, in view of the Oregon State Capitol Building.

This event will feature remarks by dignitaries and special guests along with ceremonial elements including a color guard, singing of the national anthem, a wreath laying and the playing of “Taps.”

The celebration will be hosted at the Oregon State Capitol State Park, located on Court Street Northeast in Salem — directly across the street of the front entrance of the Oregon State Capitol Building.

The event is open to the public, and uncovered seating will be provided for attendees. Accessible pathways and seating areas for those needing accommodations will also be available. Attendees are reminded to plan accordingly for Oregon weather.

For those unable to attend in person, the ceremony will also be livestreamed on ODVA’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/odvavet.

Statewide Veterans Day Events

In addition to the Capitol ceremony, ODVA maintains a Statewide Veterans Day Events Calendar highlighting local observances and community celebrations honoring Oregon’s veterans.

To view events near you, visit oregondva.com/event-calendar.

Organizations and communities hosting Veterans Day events are encouraged to submit their event for inclusion on the calendar by using the “Add Your Event” link on that page.

If you have any questions, please contact ODVA at (800) 692-9666 or visit www.oregon.gov/odva.