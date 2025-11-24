Governor Kotek Strengthens Food Security with Statewide Philanthropic Partnership

Salem, OR – Today, Governor Tina Kotek announced that philanthropic partners through the Oregon Disaster Funders Network (ODFN) are matching the state’s $6 million investment to help address the food security needs of Oregonians. The funds will support regional food banks, local food pantries, and community organizations in response to needs identified through the Governor’s emergency order.

“Though federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits have been restored, our fight to keep food on the table for Oregonians during the federal shutdown exposed critical gaps in food security across the state,” Governor Kotek said. “We are all going above and beyond to help fill those gaps. The momentum we have built to help feed people in Oregon isn’t going away. I’m grateful to every donor, volunteer, and community partner who has answered the call to feed their neighbors.”

Soon after she declared a food emergency, Governor Kotek reached out to ODFN and asked that they convene their philanthropic partners to address gaps in food security across the state. ODFN then served as the central coordinator to identify matching philanthropic awards, pledges and funds designated for food needs. ODFN also provided tools for service providers to share funding needs and made these requests accessible to the dozens of grantmakers from across the state who participate in ODFN.

“We are able to respond swiftly and effectively to crises like these through coordination across the state," said Kara Inae Carlisle, president and CEO of The Ford Family Foundation. "We worked with our partners in philanthropy to establish the Oregon Disaster Funders Network in 2020 to support recovery from the catastrophic Labor Day fires, and we continue to see the benefit of this approach. We hope to continue conversations about how we can work together to support the communities that we all serve, including the rural communities throughout the state.”

Coordination between the Governor’s office and philanthropy has helped leverage additional funding and support with awards made across the state -- from Tillamook County to Klamath County, from La Grande to Coos Bay.

“Collaboration is not only energizing, it is strategic. Philanthropy has been able to provide flexible funds that service providers can use to fill gaps; in this ever-evolving landscape, this flexibility is a lifeline,” shares Kristin Kelley Monahan, Manager of ODFN. “ODFN members’ support has been used to fund vehicles to secure food donations, hire or expand the hours for existing staff, and provide support to rural and Indigenous-serving food pantries, meal delivery for seniors, student ‘backpack’ food programs and so much more. We can fund farther and fund effectively when we fund together.”

Together, the State of Oregon and philanthropic partners:

Identified and directed funding to organizations in need of additional support.

Uplifted food needs directly identified by local communities.

Established an avenue for nonprofit, tribal, and community-based organizations to share funding needs addressing immediate and emerging food access needs.

To date, $6,471,800 has been identified as a match, with over $4 million of this match already awarded to address urgent hunger needs.

The Oregon Department of Emergency Management (OEM) convened and facilitated a philanthropy task force to identify ways to support the philanthropic community. In collaboration with the Oregon Department of Human Services’ Office of Resilience and Emergency Management (OREM), the task force worked together to identify and collect areas of unmet food access needs across the state. The task force developed and provided visuals to ODFN to help inform philanthropic organizations on where some of the greatest food insecurity needs exist.

“OEM’s role is to coordinate and clear pathways so support reaches people faster,” said Erin McMahon, Director of the Oregon Department of Emergency Management. “Alongside our partners, we will continue to amplify ODHS-OREM’s food access information, match philanthropic support to on-the-ground needs, and keep the public informed.”

How to Help: Donate

Give to the Stronger Together Fund of Oregon Community Foundation, an ODFN member. By giving through the Fund, you can provide immediate hunger relief - and help build a stronger, more resilient food system for tomorrow. All donations to this collective giving fund through December 31, 2025, will go to fight hunger throughout Oregon.

Organizations can learn more about joining the Oregon Disaster Funders Network by visiting Oregon Disaster Funders Network.

Support regional food distribution through Oregon Food Bank: https://secure.oregonfoodbank.org/a/xap

About SNAP in Oregon

SNAP is entirely federally funded and helps more than 1 in 6 people in Oregon — about 18 percent of households — buy groceries. This includes children, working families, older adults, and people with disabilities.

Every $1 in SNAP benefits generates $1.50 to $1.80 in local economic activity, driving an estimated $1.6 billion into Oregon’s economy each year.

